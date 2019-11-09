International Development News
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Devils

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 14:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 14:19 IST
NHL roundup: Oilers shut out Devils
Image Credit: pixabay

Alex Chiasson collected a goal and an assist while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Joel Persson both registered two assists as the host Edmonton Oilers handily beat the New Jersey Devils 4-0 on Friday. The two assists were the first points of Persson's nine-game NHL career.

The Pacific Division-leading Oilers scored three goals in the second period and received a 29-save performance from goalie Mikko Koskinen to snap a two-game losing skid. Koskinen recorded his first shutout of the season and the fifth of his NHL career. Edmonton has struggled to receive secondary scoring, and it finally received some against a Devils team that had high hopes before arriving in Alberta. New Jersey also lost 5-2 at Calgary on Thursday.

Lightning 3, Sabres 2 Nikita Kucherov, Alex Killorn, and Yanni Gourde scored goals to help Tampa Bay beat Buffalo in the first of two meetings this weekend at the NHL Global Series in Stockholm.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for the Lightning, who won in regulation for just the second time since Oct. 15. Sam Reinhart scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 31 saves for Buffalo, which has lost four in a row and is 1-4-1 since an 8-1-1 start.

Red Wings 4, Bruins 2 Robby Fabbri scored twice on the power play in his Red Wings debut as Detroit stunned visiting Boston.

Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha also scored, and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak. Detroit entered the contest mired in a 1-11-1 funk. David Krejci and Torey Krug tallied for the Bruins, who lost a second straight in regulation for the first time this season. Jonathan Bernier stopped 26 shots for the Red Wings. Tuukka Rask made 28 saves for the Bruins.

Jets 4, Canucks 1 Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist as Winnipeg defeated visiting Vancouver.

Jack Roslovic, Mark Scheifele, and Adam Lowry also scored and goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves as the Jets improved to 3-0-1 this month. J.T. Miller scored for the Canucks, who lost for the second consecutive night, and goalie Thatcher Demko stopped 31 of 34 shots. Vancouver had an eight-game points streak (5-0-3) snapped in a 5-2 defeat Thursday in Chicago.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2 net loss widens Chennai, Nov 9 PTI Private sector Lakshmi Vilas Bank on Saturday reported a net loss at Rs 357.17 crore for the quarter ending September 30, 2019. The Tamil Nadu based bank had clocked net loss at ...

India Yamaha Motor launches BS-VI compliant variants of bikes

India Yamaha Motor IYM on Friday launched BS-VI compliant variants of FZ-FI and FZS-FI bikes, priced between Rs 99,200 and Rs 1.02 lakh ex-showroom. The company will further announce the launch of other BS-VI compliant line-ups in the comin...

Haryana approves treated waste water policy for non-potable purposes

To de-stress ground and surface water resources, the Haryana government has approved a policy on reuse of treated wastewater for non-potable purposes to avoid further damage to water bodies and the environment. The policy states the need is...

Lebanon's grand mufti calls for protesters' demands to be met

Lebanons grand mufti, the top cleric for Sunni Muslims, called on Saturday for those in power to meet protesters demands of ending corruption and sectarianism.Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian also said the time had come for the prompt ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019