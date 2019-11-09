International Development News
Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

  Doha
  Updated: 09-11-2019 17:11 IST
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:02 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@WeAreTeamIndia)

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in the shooting but missed out on a medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday. The former world champion bagged the quota for next year's Tokyo Games by virtue of making the finals of the 50m rifle 3 positions event in the championship. Out of the eight finalists, five have already booked their Tokyo berths, giving India one of the three available quotas.

The 39-year-old reached the final at the fifth position after shooting 1171 in the Qualifications at the Lusail Shooting Range. However, in the finals, Sawant fought well but had to be satisfied with a fourth-place finish. The seasoned Indian shot 435.8 in the finals.

Sawant was third after the second series but fell behind in the later attempts, finishing with an 8.8. Provided she is picked in the final shooting squad for next year's Tokyo Games, it will be her maiden Olympic appearance, having missed the bus in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Sawant, who also competes in the 50m rifle prone, has won many medals, including gold at the World Championship, World Cup and the Commonwealth Games. In 2010, she became the world champion in the 50m rifle prone event in Munich with a world-record equalling score. She was the first Indian woman shooter to win a gold medal at the Worlds.

China's Mengyao Shi won the gold medal with 457.9, while the silver went to Yesugen Oyunbat of Mongolia (457.0). The bronze was won by Japan's Shiori Hirata (445.9). The other Indians in the fray, Kajal Saini and Gaayathri Nithyanadam finished 13th and 16th in the qualification with 1167 and 1165 respectively.

Shooting in the Minimum Qualification Score (MQS) category, Sunidhi Chauhan shot 1164.

