International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:08 IST
Cricket-Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Critics of India's Rishabh Pant must leave the young wicketkeeper-batsman alone and let him play with freedom, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday. The 22-year-old has received lots of flak lately from India's coaching staff, pundits and the media after losing his wicket through loose shots and his position in the India test side has been taken by fit-again Wriddhiman Saha.

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones told Reuters this week that Pant needs to improve his off-side game if he wants to graduate from being a one-trick pony. "There is a lot of talk happening about Rishabh Pant every day, every minute," Rohit, who is leading the hosts in place of rested regular captain Virat Kohli, told reporters ahead of Sunday's deciding final Twenty20 international against Bangladesh at Nagpur.

"I just feel that he needs to be allowed to do what he wants to do on the field. I would request everyone to just keep their eyes away from Rishabh Pant for a while." Pant was perceived as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's natural successor in limited-overs cricket for India when the former captain eventually hangs up his gloves and till recently was the preferred choice behind the stumps in all three formats.

He played 11 tests in the absence of the injured Saha and used his chances well, hitting a century in an Oval test against England last year while smashing an unbeaten 159 versus Australia in Sydney in January. His six-hitting ability makes him a limited-overs asset, but India head coach Ravi Shastri and batting coach Vikram Rathour said in recent interviews that the left-hander's shot selection has occasionally let the team down.

Pant played within himself and seemed to curb his instincts in his 26-ball knock of 27 during India's loss to Bangladesh in the first T20 in Delhi while he did not get a chance to bat during the series-leveling win at Rajkot. He, however, handed a reprieve to Bangladesh opener Liton Das, who was stumped off Yuzvendra Chahal but replays confirmed Pant did not collect the ball behind the stumps, with part of his gloves jutting ahead of the line.

Pant nearly repeated the mistake when effecting a similar dismissal to send back Soumya Sarkar for 30 off Chahal. "He is a young guy ... trying to make his mark in international cricket. Every move he makes on the field, people start talking about him. It is not fair," Rohit said.

"Focus on him a lot more when he is doing good things also, not just the bad things. He is a fearless cricketer and we want him to have that freedom. And if you guys keep your eyes a little bit off him, it will allow him to perform even better."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured Indias 12th Olympic quota in the shooting but missed out on a medal in the womens 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday. The former world champion bagged the quota for n...

Cricket-Leave Pant alone, implores India's stand-in captain Rohit

Critics of Indias Rishabh Pant must leave the young wicketkeeper-batsman alone and let him play with freedom, stand-in captain Rohit Sharma said on Saturday. The 22-year-old has received lots of flak lately from Indias coaching staff, pundi...

Thousands join 'Occupy Tundikhel' campaign to protect Nepal's biggest parade square

Social movement Occupy Tundikhel has been launched in Nepal to protect one of the largest parade squares of South Asia. The movement was announced in Kathmandu on Saturday morning and a human chain was formed around the open space of Tundik...

Iraqi PM calls for protests to allow a return to 'normal life'

Iraqs Prime Minister Abdul Mahdi said on Saturday that although protests were important in bringing about reform, life in the country must be allowed to return to normal.The protests have helped and will help pressure political groups, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019