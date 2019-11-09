International Development News
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 17:21 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across various venues.

*Report of ISL match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

T20 series decider: Momentum with India but Bangladesh can spring another surprise By Bharat Sharma

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game here on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ECB Will not support proposed FTP of 2023-31: ECB chairman Graves to ICC

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The BCCI has got a shot in the arm after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially intimated ICC that it will not support the global body's bid to have a flagship event every year from 2023 to 2031.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ROHIT

Please leave Rishabh Pant alone: Rohit Sharma By Bharat Sharma

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant, urging critics to "leave him alone" as he is only trying to execute the team management's strategy.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET Captain Manpreet hopes to complete 'unfinished business' in 2023 World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh on Saturday said his team can complete the "unfinished business" of a podium finish when the country hosts the World Cup in 2023, having failed to do so in the last edition at home.

SPO-BAD-IND Satwik-Chirag lose in semifinals to end campaign at China Open

Fuzhou, Nov 9 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run came to an end after they lost to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinal of USD 700,000 China Open here on Saturday.

SPO-SHOOT-LD IND Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Doha, Nov 9 (PTI) Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting but missed out on a medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SANDEEP Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U19 India suffer 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia to go out of reckoning for AFC U-19 C'ships qualification

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 9 (PTI) India bowed out of the race for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships qualification after a 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia here.

SPO-CRI-PATHAN-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah had a hint of MS Dhoni in his captaincy: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's captaincy has traits of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership, feels former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

SPO-CRI-IND-DOMINGO We will target India's inexperienced bowling attack: Bangladesh coach

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Saturday said his team will be targeting a rather inexperienced Indian bowling attack to upstage the hosts in the T20 series decider here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Modi inaugurates Kartarpur corridor, thanks Pak PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Kartarpur corridor, thanking Pakistan premier Imran Khan for respecting Indian sentiments towards the shrine across the border that marks the final resting place of Sikhism founder Gu...

Iraq oil production and exports stable, extraction healthy - minister

Iraqs oil production and export rates remain stable, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Saturday, as the country remained gripped by widespread anti-government protests.Ghadhban pointed to the stability of production and export rates, and...

Cop among three booked for looting and assaulting saffron trader

Two brothers, a policeman and a surrendered militant, were among three people booked for allegedly looting and assaulting a saffron trader in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district, a senior police official said on Saturday. While prime accuse...

Bollywood welcomes SC verdict on Ayodhya case

Several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to hail the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya and said everyone should come together to build a stronger and unified India. In the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi case, the Supreme Court on Saturday said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019