The following are the top/expected stories at 1720 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy across various venues.

*Report of ISL match between ATK and Jamshedpur FC in Kolkata.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW

T20 series decider: Momentum with India but Bangladesh can spring another surprise By Bharat Sharma

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) India will be eyeing their first T20 International series win at home this season when they take on Bangladesh in the decisive third game here on Sunday, with the hope that their fringe players contribute significantly to a victory.

SPO-CRI-ICC-ECB Will not support proposed FTP of 2023-31: ECB chairman Graves to ICC

By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) The BCCI has got a shot in the arm after England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) officially intimated ICC that it will not support the global body's bid to have a flagship event every year from 2023 to 2031.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD ROHIT

Please leave Rishabh Pant alone: Rohit Sharma By Bharat Sharma

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Stand-in India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday strongly backed an under-fire Rishabh Pant, urging critics to "leave him alone" as he is only trying to execute the team management's strategy.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET Captain Manpreet hopes to complete 'unfinished business' in 2023 World Cup

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian hockey captain Manpreet Singh on Saturday said his team can complete the "unfinished business" of a podium finish when the country hosts the World Cup in 2023, having failed to do so in the last edition at home.

SPO-BAD-IND Satwik-Chirag lose in semifinals to end campaign at China Open

Fuzhou, Nov 9 (PTI) The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's impressive run came to an end after they lost to three-time defending champions Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinal of USD 700,000 China Open here on Saturday.

SPO-SHOOT-LD IND Tejaswini bags India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting

Doha, Nov 9 (PTI) Veteran Tejaswini Sawant secured India's 12th Olympic quota in shooting but missed out on a medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions event in the 14th Asian Championship here on Saturday.

SPO-PARALYMPICS-SANDEEP Sandeep aims Tokyo Paralympics medal after winning gold in World Para Athletics

Dubai, Nov 9 (PTI) Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary says he will target a medal in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics after he won a gold in javelin F64 with a world record in the World Para Athletics Championships here.

SPO-FOOT-IND-U19 India suffer 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia to go out of reckoning for AFC U-19 C'ships qualification

Al Khobar (Saudi Arabia), Nov 9 (PTI) India bowed out of the race for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championships qualification after a 0-4 defeat to Saudi Arabia here.

SPO-CRI-PATHAN-MAHMUDULLAH Mahmudullah had a hint of MS Dhoni in his captaincy: Irfan Pathan

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah Riyad's captaincy has traits of Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership, feels former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

SPO-CRI-IND-DOMINGO We will target India's inexperienced bowling attack: Bangladesh coach

Nagpur, Nov 9 (PTI) Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo on Saturday said his team will be targeting a rather inexperienced Indian bowling attack to upstage the hosts in the T20 series decider here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)