Indian cricketers spend time with Air Force pilots ahead of series decider

Suryakiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force spent time with the national cricketers ahead of the series decider against Bangladesh here on Sunday. The pilots, clad in their orange uniforms, spent about an hour meeting cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Manish Pandey.

The aerobatic squad also presented a souvenir to head coach Ravi Shastri. The meeting was organised since the pilots were here for 'Air Fest 2019'.

