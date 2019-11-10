International Development News
Barzal, Mayfield propel Islanders past Panthers

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 03:11 IST
  • |
  Created: 10-11-2019 03:01 IST
The Islanders benefited from some tight defense to get back on track after their 10-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Scott Mayfield scored the go-ahead goal 6:50 into the third period to lead the host New York Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon. Captain Aleksander Barkov scored Florida's lone goal at the Barclays Center, and he had appeared to tie the score at 2 with 5:25 left in the third period after he batted the puck out of the air and into the net. Upon review, however, that apparent goal was wiped out due to a high-sticking call.

The Islanders benefited from some tight defense to get back on track after their 10-game winning streak was snapped on Thursday in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. New York's Thomas Greiss, who last played on Tuesday, made 37 saves and won his sixth straight start.

Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky made 34 saves, including two on breakaways in the final three minutes. Despite the loss, Florida has earned at least one point in 11 of its last 13 games (6-2-5).

The Islanders saw the returns of two key players from injuries: defenseman Nick Leddy and winger Jordan Eberle. Leddy missed three straight games due to a lower-body injury while Eberle had been out since Oct. 12, also due to a lower-body ailment. Florida got back second-line center and former All-Star Vincent Trocheck, who missed the previous game due to a lower-body injury. But the Panthers are still without forwards Noel Acciari (lower body) and Jayce Hawryluk (upper body).

In Saturday's action, the first penalty of the season on Panthers forward Evgenii Dadonov, for interference, was converted into Barzal's goal. It was technically not a power-play goal -- it came three seconds after the penalty expired -- but the play was created while New York was a man up, with Barzal decking until he found an opening. That was the only score of the first period during which Florida actually outshot the Islanders 14-7.

After a scoreless second period, Barkov tied the score on his power-play goal with 6:12 expired in the third. The assists went to Jonathan Huberdeau and defenseman Keith Yandle. But Mayfield scored just 38 seconds later to give New York a 2-1 lead. Defenseman Devon Toews and Barzal got the assists, and the Islanders hung on for the win.

--Field Level Media

