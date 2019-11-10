International Development News
Balanced Thunder hold off short-handed Warriors

  • Reuters
  • Oklahoma
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 09:17 IST
  • Created: 10-11-2019 09:07 IST
Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points and Dennis Schroder added 18 in Oklahoma City's 114-108 defeat of Golden State on Saturday, the second time the Thunder beat the Warriors at home in a span of 13 days. Chris Paul scored 16 points with nine assists, while Steven Adams scored 13 points with eight rebounds as the Thunder shot 46.7 percent (14 of 30) from 3-point range to win for the third time in four games.

D'Angelo Russell scored 30 points and Alec Burks added 23 as the Warriors lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven games. Russell was 10 of 19 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Golden State forward Eric Paschall was a late scratch with a hip injury, while forward Omari Spellman played just 12 minutes, coming away with an ankle injury. Because of a rash of injuries, the Warriors were down to eight players in the second half.

While the Warriors' talented guard combination of Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee) were unavailable, the Thunder's new guard mix of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul and Schroder continued to improve their chemistry. Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points. The Thunder remained in complete control in the first half, leading by as many as 23 while taking a 60-43 advantage into the break.

The short-handed Warriors made things interesting in the third quarter, going on a 14-0 run at one point and closing the period with a 22-4 run to tie the game 84-84 on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer by Russell. Golden State pulled ahead 88-86 on a Willie Cauley-Stein jumper early in the fourth quarter before the Thunder finally grabbed control with a 9-0 run.

Russell's 32 points for the Warriors came one day after he scored 52 in an overtime loss at Minnesota. He missed the previous three games with a right ankle injury.

