International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Jordan's all-round show powers England to series win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Auckland
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 11:39 IST
Cricket-Jordan's all-round show powers England to series win
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)

England all-rounder Chris Jordan shone with both bat and ball to steer his side to a thrilling super over win against hosts New Zealand in the rain-truncated fifth Twenty20 international at Auckland on Sunday and a 3-2 series victory. Chasing New Zealand's total of 146-5, the touring side needed 16 runs from the last over for victory but managed only three from James Neesham's first three deliveries.

Walking in to bat at the fall of Tom Curran, Jordan smashed a six and a four to score 12 from the remaining three deliveries to take his team to 146-7 and force the super over. The right-arm seamer then expertly defended the touring side's super over a score of 17, taking a wicket while giving away just eight runs.

"There was nothing between the sides in the 11-over game. And in the super over I thought the standout was Chris Jordan," England captain Eoin Morgan said at the presentation. "The guy is extremely calm under pressure and delivers."

The deciding match between this year's 50-over World Cup finalists was reduced to 11 overs a side due to rain and Martin Guptill and his opening partner Colin Munro gave New Zealand a blistering start after Morgan won the toss and chose to bowl. The duo added 83 in five overs, including 55 in the first three of the powerplay, to lay the foundation for their imposing total at the ground, which last year witnessed Australia make 245-5 for the highest successful run chase in the format.

Guptill fell after hitting five sixes and three fours in his 20-ball 50 while Munro was out for 46 off 21 balls. Wicketkeeper Tim Seifert produced the fireworks at the end for the Black Caps with a knock of 39 from 16 balls.

England lost two early wickets in their chase but were never behind the steep required rate of over 13 with Jonny Bairstow hitting boundaries at will. The right-handed opener hit two fours and five sixes in his 47 off 18 balls with Morgan and Sam Curran also chipping in with useful contributions.

The two sides will next play a two-test series, with the first starting from Nov. 21 at Mount Maunganui.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Makar scores 2, Avs take down Blue Jackets

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored twice, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Pavel Francouz had 39 saves, Samuel Girard also scored and Tyson Jost...

How Adil Hussain became a part of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently joined the cast of CBS All Access series Star Trek Discovery for its upcoming third season, says he had a memorable time working on the show. The actor said it all started when he was shooting for his upcomi...

DLF Apr-Sep sales bookings up 16 pc at Rs 1,425 cr on demand for completed units

Realty major DLFs sales bookings rose 16 percent to Rs 1,425 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year, mainly due to demand for its ready-to-move-in residential units. DLF, the countrys largest real estate firm in market capita...

2 killed, over 21 lakh people evacuated as cyclone Bulbul hits Bangladesh

Two people were killed and over 21 lakh evacuated from low-lying areas as cyclone Bulbul made predawn landfall on Sunday in Bangladesh, ravaging southwestern coastlines alongside Indias West Bengal, before weakening into a deep depression. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019