International Development News
Development News Edition

Capitals knock off Knights for 6th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 12:27 IST
Capitals knock off Knights for 6th straight win
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nicklas Backstrom scored twice, and Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist as the Washington Capitals defeated the visiting Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 Saturday night. Backstrom scored both of his goals in the third period -- the final two goals of the game and last into an empty net. Tom Wilson and Jonas Siegenthaler each also scored as Washington won its sixth consecutive game.

Jakub Vrana and John Carlson both added two assists, as the Caps are on a 10-0-1 roll. Goalie Braden Holtby earned the win with 30 saves and has gone 7-0-1 in his last eight games. These two teams met in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals, which Washington won in five games. But this is the first time they've played since Dec. 4, when the Golden Knights won 5-3.

The Capitals started quickly Saturday when Dmitry Orlov made a pass that sprung Kuznetsov on a breakaway, and he beat goalie Marc-Andre Fleury 58 seconds into the game. Washington kept the pressure on and made it 2-0 after a Vegas turnover in its own end that Vrana sent over to Wilson. The big winger quickly fired one past Fleury 5:53 into the first period.

The Golden Knights answered when Max Pacioretty scored from in front just under nine minutes in. Vegas won a draw, and the puck rolled over to Pacioretty, who put it into the net. Washington and the Golden Knights traded goals in the second period. Siegenthaler scored his first NHL goal -- and even grabbed the puck off the ice moments later -- with 4:28 left.

Then, Reilly Smith notched his 10th goal of the season, a power-play score just under two minutes later to cut the Knights' deficit to 3-2. But Backstrom gave Washington some insurance on a power-play goal with 8:30 remaining in the game. His goal snuck between Fleury's left arm and body and dribbled into the net for a 4-2 lead.

Backstrom's empty-net goal came in the final minute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Reports: Lions QB Stafford's status vs. Bears in doubt

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford could wind up missing Sundays game at Chicago, according to multiple reports on Saturday. NFL Network reported during the day that there was concern about Staffords status as he battles hip and bac...

Makar scores 2, Avs take down Blue Jackets

Rookie defenseman Cale Makar scored twice, Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 in Denver on Saturday night. Pavel Francouz had 39 saves, Samuel Girard also scored and Tyson Jost...

How Adil Hussain became a part of 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Actor Adil Hussain, who recently joined the cast of CBS All Access series Star Trek Discovery for its upcoming third season, says he had a memorable time working on the show. The actor said it all started when he was shooting for his upcomi...

DLF Apr-Sep sales bookings up 16 pc at Rs 1,425 cr on demand for completed units

Realty major DLFs sales bookings rose 16 percent to Rs 1,425 crore during the first six months of this fiscal year, mainly due to demand for its ready-to-move-in residential units. DLF, the countrys largest real estate firm in market capita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019