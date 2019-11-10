International Development News
NBA roundup: Celtics lose Hayward, keep win streak going

  Reuters
  • |
  San Antonio
  • |
  Updated: 10-11-2019 13:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:28 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@celtics)

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 Saturday night for a rare victory at San Antonio. Jayson Tatum had 19 points, Marcus Smart had 16 and Robert Williams III chipped in 11 as the Celtics won their seventh straight game, and first at San Antonio since 2011. Boston had lost 14 of its last 15 to the Spurs overall.

DeMar DeRozan scored 22 and Patty Mills added 20 for the Spurs, who lost for the third time in four games. LaMarcus Aldridge was held to three points, taking just four shots from the field in 26 minutes. Hayward fractured his left hand when he ran into Aldridge while guarding Dejounte Murray with 1:34 left before halftime. Aldridge was assessed an offensive foul, and Hayward quickly exited to the locker room. He will see a specialist Monday to determine if surgery is necessary, according to ESPN.

Mavericks 138, Grizzlies 122 Luka Doncic missed his fifth triple-double of the season by two assists, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists to lead Dallas to a victory at Memphis.

The second-year standout played only 29 minutes on the second night of a back-to-back, helping the Mavericks soothe the sting of a four-point home loss to New York on Friday. Kristaps Porzingis took the night off altogether. Likewise, Memphis chose to rest rookie standout Ja Morant on the second night of their back-to-back. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 23 points while Jae Crowder had 18, and Tyus Jones and Marko Guduric scored 14 apiece.

Rockets 117, Bulls 94 James Harden scored 42 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out nine assists to lead visiting Houston past Chicago, as the Bulls once again failed to win back-to-back games.

Russell Westbrook added 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting for Houston, which won its third game in a row. Danuel House Jr. recorded a game-high six steals to go along with 11 points, and Clint Capela finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Wendell Carter Jr. was among four players with 13 points to lead the Bulls. He also had 16 rebounds. Chicago has three victories on the season, but has followed all three with a loss.

Thunder 114, Warriors 108 Danilo Gallinari scored 21 points and Dennis Schroder added 16 as host Oklahoma City beat Golden State at home for the second time in 14 days.

Chris Paul scored 16 points with nine assists and Steven Adams scored 13 points with eight rebounds as the Thunder shot 46.7 percent (14 of 30) from 3-point range to win for the third time in four games. D'Angelo Russell scored 30 points a night after he went for 52, and Alec Burks added 23 as the Warriors lost their third consecutive game and fell for the sixth time in their last seven games. Russell was 10 of 19 from the field and 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Pelicans 115, Hornets 110 Brandon Ingram scored 25 points and New Orleans used an offensive burst midway through the fourth quarter to overcome host Charlotte and win for only the second time in nine games this season.

JJ Redick added a season-high 22 points on 5-for-9 3-point shooting for the Pelicans. Kenrich Williams had 15 points and Jrue Holiday provided 12 points for New Orleans, which trailed for much of the final three periods and finished with 26 turnovers. Devonte' Graham led the Hornets with 24 points, while Terry Rozier pumped in 18 points and Miles Bridges and Dwayne Bacon had 12 apiece. The Hornets used a 13-0 run to open the second quarter and built up a 61-55 halftime lead.

