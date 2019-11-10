SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET.

International Development News
Image Credit: Pixabay

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

TENNIS-FEDCUP-AUS-FRA-TITLE/ Fabulous France fell Australia for Fed Cup title

MELBOURNE - France emerged teary-eyed and triumphant from a weekend of grit and inspiration to claim their first Fed Cup title in 16 years with a 3-2 win on Sunday over hosts Australia. OLYMPIC-USA-REFORMS/

USOPC introduces reforms in response to the Nassar scandal The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) Friday introduced the first wave of reforms to correct the organizational failings that allowed Larry Nassar, the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics, to prey on young athletes.

BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP/ NBA roundup: Celtics lose Hayward, keep win streak going

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 Saturday night for a rare victory at San Antonio. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Aston Villa 10 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United play Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. 10 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN-ATM-ESY/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Atletico Madrid v Espanyol

Atletico Madrid face Espanyol in La Liga. 10 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MCI/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Manchester City

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Premier League. 10 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MIL/REPORT (PIX) Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v AC Milan

Juventus host AC Milan in a Serie A match 10 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-SEV/REPORT Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Sevilla

Real Betis host city rivals Sevilla in La Liga. 10 Nov

SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Bahia

Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Bahia at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 10 Nov

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Marseille vs Lyon - Ligue 1 wrap

Olympique de Marseille host Lyon in Ligue 1 10 Nov

SOCCER-USA-SEA-TFC/REPORT Soccer - MLS Cup Final - Seattle Sounders v Toronto

Seattle Sounders play Toronto in the MLS Cup final. 10 Nov

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 11 Nov

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking points from the Serie A weekend, 11 Nov

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 11 Nov

TENNIS-ATP FINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev on day two of the ATP Finals in London. 11 Nov

CRICKET-T20-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Third Twenty20 - India v Bangladesh

Thirst Twenty20 international between India and Bangladesh. 10 Nov

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

