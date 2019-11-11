REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/1:30pm ET

Novak Djokovic ruthlessly took Matteo Berrettini apart at the ATP Finals on Sunday as he began his quest to reclaim the number one ranking by winning his opening group match 6-2 6-1. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP

NBA roundup: Celtics lose Hayward, keep win streak going Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 Saturday night for a rare victory at San Antonio.

GOLF-EUROPEAN Hatton wins six-man playoff under floodlights to lift Turkish Open title

(Reuters) - England’s Tyrrell Hatton beat Austria’s Matthias Schwab on the fourth playoff hole to clinch his second Rolex Series title at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Sunday after a dramatic six-man playoff. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v AC Milan Juventus host AC Milan in a Serie A match

10 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-SEV/REPORT

Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Sevilla Real Betis host city rivals Sevilla in La Liga.

10 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Bahia Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship

Flamengo v Bahia at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 10 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Marseille vs Lyon - Ligue 1 wrap

Olympique de Marseille host Lyon in Ligue 1 10 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT

SOCCER-USA-SEA-TFC/REPORT Soccer - MLS Cup Final - Seattle Sounders v Toronto

Seattle Sounders play Toronto in the MLS Cup final. 10 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend

Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend

Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 11 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 11 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals

Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev on day two of the ATP Finals in London. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SUPERCUP/ Soccer - Spain - Draw for the 2020 Spanish Super Cup

The draw for the Spanish Super Cup, where organisers are expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as hosts of the revamped tournament. 11 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)