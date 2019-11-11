REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30pm GMT/1:30pm ET
Novak Djokovic ruthlessly took Matteo Berrettini apart at the ATP Finals on Sunday as he began his quest to reclaim the number one ranking by winning his opening group match 6-2 6-1. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP
NBA roundup: Celtics lose Hayward, keep win streak going Jaylen Brown scored 30 points and Kemba Walker added 26 as the Boston Celtics overcame a first-half injury to Gordon Hayward to reach a season-high in points in beating the Spurs 135-115 Saturday night for a rare victory at San Antonio.
GOLF-EUROPEAN Hatton wins six-man playoff under floodlights to lift Turkish Open title
(Reuters) - England’s Tyrrell Hatton beat Austria’s Matthias Schwab on the fourth playoff hole to clinch his second Rolex Series title at the Turkish Airlines Open in Antalya on Sunday after a dramatic six-man playoff. UPCOMING
SPORTS SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-MIL/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v AC Milan Juventus host AC Milan in a Serie A match
10 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-BET-SEV/REPORT
Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Betis v Sevilla Real Betis host city rivals Sevilla in La Liga.
10 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-BRAZIL-FLA-BAH/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Brazil - Brasileiro championship - Flamengo v Bahia Soccer - Brasileiro championship - Brasileiro championship
Flamengo v Bahia at Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro 10 Nov 16:00 ET / 21:00 GMT
SOCCER-FRANCE-OLM-LYO/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Marseille vs Lyon - Ligue 1 wrap
Olympique de Marseille host Lyon in Ligue 1 10 Nov 17:00 ET / 22:00 GMT
SOCCER-USA-SEA-TFC/REPORT Soccer - MLS Cup Final - Seattle Sounders v Toronto
Seattle Sounders play Toronto in the MLS Cup final. 10 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT
SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Soccer-Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Five talking points from the Premier League weekend. 11 Nov 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-ITALY/ Soccer - Italy - Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend
Five talking-points from the Serie A weekend, 11 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN/ Soccer - Spain - Five talking points from the weekend in La Liga
Five talking points from the weekend's action in La Liga. 11 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT
TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Finals
Daniil Medvedev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas and Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev on day two of the ATP Finals in London. 11 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT
SOCCER-SPAIN-SUPERCUP/ Soccer - Spain - Draw for the 2020 Spanish Super Cup
The draw for the Spanish Super Cup, where organisers are expected to confirm Saudi Arabia as hosts of the revamped tournament. 11 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT
