Steelers grind out win over Rams for fourth straight win

Mason Rudolph passed for 242 yards and a touchdown to James Washington to complement a strong Pittsburgh Steelers defense Sunday in a 17-12 win over the visiting Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh (5-4), which won its fourth straight game, held the Rams without an offensive touchdown and had four takeaways.

Washington had six receptions for 90 yards, including the touchdown, which tied the game at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter. Minkah Fitzpatrick had a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown and sealed the win with an interception with 20 seconds left. Quarterback Jared Goff passed for 243 yards and two interceptions for the Rams (5-4), and top receiver Cooper Kopp was held without a catch. Dante Fowler had a fumble recovery and return for a touchdown

On second and 10 just 14 seconds into the game, Pittsburgh center Maurkice Pouncey snapped the ball over Rudolph's head in the shotgun. Fowler grabbed the ball on the bounce and returned it 26 yards for a touchdown and a 7-0 Rams lead. The Steelers produced the only offensive points of the first half. They drove 82 yards in nine plays and Washington eluded coverage by Troy Hill to pull in a 3-yard touchdown pass at the left edge of the end zone to tie it, 7-7.

When Pittsburgh defensive tackle Javon Hargrave got to Goff, causing a forward fumble, Fitzpatrick scooped up the ball and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 Steelers lead with 1:56 left in the first half. Goff left briefly in the third quarter, favoring a hip after he got hit by Steelers cornerback Joe Haden. On a fake punt, Johnny Hekker threw an interception, and Goff was back for the next possession.

That drive ended with a 30-yard field goal by Greg Zuerlein to close it to 14-10 with 11 seconds left in the third quarter. The Rams cut it to 14-12 with 12:46 left in the fourth quarter when Aaron Donald - making his return to his hometown -- sacked Rudolph in the end zone for a safety.

Boswell's 33-yard field goal with 2:46 left made it 17-12.

