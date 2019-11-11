Suns fire away on 3-pointers, blow out Nets

Devin Booker had 27 points and nine assists, Ricky Rubio had his third straight double-double with 22 points and 12 assists, and the host Phoenix Suns made a season-high 19 3-pointers in a 138-112 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 18 points, rookie Cam Johnson had a season-high 15 points, and Aron Baynes and Tyler Johnson had 14 apiece for the Suns, who at 6-3 are off to their best start since the 2009-10 team won eight of its first nine.

Spencer Dinwiddie had 18 points off the bench, reserve center DeAndre Jordan had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Kyrie Irving had a season-low 15 points for the Nets, playing the second game of a five-game road trip. Booker made four 3-pointers, reserves Tyler Johnson and Cam Johnson made three, and starters Baynes, Rubio, Oubre and Dario Saric had two apiece. Mikal Bridges had one.

The Suns shot 52.5 percent from the field and made 19-of-42 3-pointers, 45.2 percent. They have made at least 11 3-pointers in seven straight games, a franchise record. The Suns had 37 assists on 52 field goals and committed only seven turnovers. They led the league in assists with a 27.0 average entering the game.

Irving, third in the league with a 31.9 scoring average, was 7-of-16 from the field in 25 minutes. He had five assists. The Suns shot well from the outset, making six 3-pointers in the first seven minutes of the first quarter with Baynes hitting two. They led 33-13 lead when Booker made a free throw after Nets coach Kenny Atkinson was called for a technical foul with 4:35 left in the quarter.

The Nets got within two points midway through the second quarter when Garrett Temple made two 3-pointers before the Suns got hot from distance again. Tyler Johnson, Rubio and Oubre each had a 3-pointer as the Suns took a 68-50 halftime lead.

Booker's trey with two minutes left in the third quarter stretched the lead to 102-73 with two minutes left in the third quarter, and the Nets were never within 20 again.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)