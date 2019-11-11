International Development News
Saurabh Chaudhary bags silver medal at Asian Shooting Championships

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships here on Sunday.

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI

Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary bagged a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships here on Sunday. North Korea's Kim Song Guk clinched the gold medal in the event, scoring 246.5. Also, Guk created a new World and Asian Record at 10m Air Pistol Men Final. The bronze medal was won by Iran's Foroughi Javed.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) took to Twitter and congratulated Chaudhary. "Saurabh wins silver!#TOPSAthlete @SChaudhary2002 wins silver in men's 10m air pistol at the #AsianShooting Championships. Many congratulations on another impressive display.#KheloIndia @KirenRijiju @RijijuOffice @PIB_India @PMOIndia @DGSAI @IndiaSports," SAI tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

