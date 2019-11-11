International Development News
Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Image Credit: Flickr

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers," the Lions said in a statement Monday. "From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit, Charles' connection to the state of Michigan and its football community was felt by many during the course of his life. We extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time."

No cause of death has been reported. Rogers' former high school coach, Don Durrett, and Michigan State teammate Chris Baker also expressed their condolences.

"Devastated to learn of the passing of my spartan brother Charles (Rogers)," Baker tweeted. "Spoke with his mom this morning. Please pray for her and his children. Please also be respectful of their privacy at this difficult time. Rip Chuck." An All-American at Michigan State, Rogers was selected second behind quarterback Carson Palmer in the 2003 NFL Draft.

He caught 135 receptions for 2,821 yards and 27 touchdowns in just 24 games with the Spartans. "He's the best athlete I ever seen. I mean, honestly," Durett told the Detroit Free Press. "We're talking about basketball, football and track together. He could have had a scholarship in all three sports. That's how good. ... I haven't seen nobody that fast that could do it all. He was just a blessed athlete that could do it all."

Rogers was unable to avoid injuries and off-field trouble, however, ultimately becoming one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history. The 6-foot-3, 220-pounder played in only 15 games (nine starts) over three seasons with the Lions from 2003-05, catching 36 passes for 440 yards and four touchdowns. Two of those scores came in his NFL debut, a season-opening 42-24 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 7, 2003.

Rogers suffered season-ending collarbone fractures in 2003 and 2004 and was suspended by the league for substance abuse violations in 2005. The Lions released him on Sept. 2, 2006, and he never played in the NFL again. Rogers was arrested at least six times from 2008-12 on charges ranging from assault and battery and probation violations to DUI, open container violations and marijuana possession.

In a 2017 interview with the Lansing State Journal, Rogers blamed injuries and a painkiller addiction for his abbreviated career. He also said he smoked marijuana throughout his time in college and the pros. "I am getting my life together. ... A fresh start," he said in that interview. "Do I need a little love? Yeah. Am I still trying to find Charles Rogers? Yeah. I stay optimistic and positive. I've been to hell and back, but I stay strong. I still have faith. I'm still a young man. It ain't over. I'm going to be all right, you know? I'm going to be all right."

