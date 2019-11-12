International Development News
Development News Edition

Celtics F Hayward out 6 weeks after hand surgery

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 07:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 07:05 IST
Celtics F Hayward out 6 weeks after hand surgery
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward had surgery on his fractured left hand on Monday, and he is expected to be out for six weeks, the team announced. The timetable potentially sets his return for Christmas Day against the reigning NBA champion Raptors in Toronto.

Hayward fractured his left hand Saturday night in the Celtics' win at San Antonio during a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge. He played just under 15 minutes before the incident, which occurred when Hayward was guarding Dejounte Murray and he ran into Aldridge just outside the paint with 1:34 left before the half. Aldridge drew an offensive foul, and Hayward quickly exited to the locker room nursing his left hand.

Hayward scored nine points on 4-of-9 shooting before departing. The 29-year-old veteran is averaging 18.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game. The former All-Star also sustained a season-ending leg injury just one game into the 2017-18 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump expected to delay European auto tariff decision -EU officials

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce this week that he is delaying a decision on whether to slap tariffs on cars and auto parts imported from the European Union, likely for another six months, EU officials said. We have a sol...

Three performers stabbed on stage in Saudi capital

A Yemeni man has stabbed three performers during a live play in the Saudi capital, police said, in the first such attack since the ultra-conservative kingdom began easing decades-old restrictions on entertainment. The assailant was arrested...

Australia readies for 'catastrophic' bushfires

Thousands of firefighters fanned out across eastern Australia Tuesday as gale-force winds, scorching temperatures and tinder-dry bushland brought catastrophic fire conditions. Dozens of bushfires were already burning out of control as tempe...

Disneyland 'Tiki' birds among vast theme park auction

A Los Angeles gallery is preparing to auction more than 1,500 rare items from Disneyland and Walt Disney World, dating back to the theme parks founding in the 1950s. Mike Van Eaton, co-owner of Van Eaton Galleries, said on Monday that the a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019