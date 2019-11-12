NBA roundup: Harden leads Rockets past Pelicans

James Harden scored 39 points and Russell Westbrook added 26 as the visiting Houston Rockets won their fourth consecutive game, beating the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans 122-116 on Monday night. Harden scored 13 straight points as the Rockets took command midway through the fourth quarter. Eric Gordon came off the bench to add 17 points, Clint Capela had 11 points and 20 rebounds, and P.J. Tucker scored 10 to support the Rockets' two stars.

JJ Redick scored 24 to lead New Orleans, which played without three injured starters. Josh Hart scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday added 18 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Jahlil Okafor and E'Twaun Moore came off the bench to score 14 each, and Derrick Favors had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Forward Brandon Ingram, the Pelicans' leading scorer, was a last-minute scratch because of knee soreness. Hart took his place in the starting lineup. New Orleans already was playing without starting point guard Lonzo Ball (groin) and forward Zion Williamson, who has yet to make his NBA debut because of arthroscopic knee surgery.

Celtics 116, Mavericks 106 Kemba Walker sank eight 3-pointers and scored 24 of his 29 points in the second half to lead host Boston past Dallas.

Jaylen Brown had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 17 as the Celtics extended their winning streak to eight. Boston played its first game without forward Gordon Hayward, who will miss six weeks after surgery to repair a fracture in his left hand. Luka Doncic scored 34 points for the Mavericks, who lost for the first time in five road games.

Grizzlies 113, Spurs 109 Jaren Jackson Jr. scored a season-high 24 points and Dillon Brooks added 21 as visiting Memphis outlasted San Antonio on the night the Spurs retired the jersey number of longtime standout Tony Parker.

Jae Crowder's second-chance 3-pointer with 1:48 to play gave the Grizzlies a 111-108 lead, which it did not relent. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, and Brandon Clarke scored 14 points off the bench as the Grizzlies snapped a two-game losing streak. Aldridge led the Spurs with 19 points, with Rudy Gay hitting for a season-high 18, Derrick White adding 15, Bryn Forbes scoring 14 and DeMar DeRozan contributing 12.

Timberwolves 120, Pistons 114 Andrew Wiggins poured in 33 points, and Minnesota spoiled the return of Blake Griffin with a win at Detroit. Wiggins, who surpassed the 8,000-career-point mark in the first half, added six rebounds and five assists.

Karl-Anthony Towns supplied 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Jake Layman contributed 16 points off the Minnesota bench. Treveon Graham added 13 points and six rebounds. Griffin missed the first 10 games of the season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 24 minutes. Luke Kennard led the Pistons with 25 points and seven rebounds.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)