International Development News
Development News Edition

'India best side in the world', says Mohammad Mithun

Ahead of the first Test, Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mohammad Mithun hailed team India, saying that the Virat Kohli led side is the 'best side in the world'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Indore (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 14:59 IST
'India best side in the world', says Mohammad Mithun
Bangladesh batsman Mohammad Mithun. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first Test, Bangladesh wicket-keeper Mohammad Mithun hailed team India, saying that the Virat Kohli led side is the 'best side in the world'. "We respect them, they are one of the best sides in the world. At home, they are very strong," Mithun told reporters.

"In the past, India depended on spin bowling attack, however now they have strong pace attack too," he added. India and Bangladesh are slated to play their first-ever day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, from November 22-26.

"We haven't practiced with the pink ball, so I don't have much of an idea," said Mithun. Despite Shakib Al Hasan's absence the team is motivated to showcase a good performance against India in the Test series.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently banned Shakib for two years for breaching its Anti-Corruption Code. "Tamim and Shakib are our best players and we all are missing them, but we can't look back as we have to play well as a unit to win here," said Mithun.

Bangladesh have never defeated India in the longest format of the game. "In a Test, every session is important. A five-day Test allows each team to have a chance in the match. Everyone needs to contribute. We are not looking for any weakness in their side, we are just trying to strengthen our game," Mithun said.

"We are trying to improve our game. We have to do a lot of hard work to win here. All five bowlers in their side are world-class," he added. The first Test match between India and Bangladesh will be played from November 14 at Holkar Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-Fear grips Kashmiri village where Indian migrant workers killed

Locals in the Kashmiri village where five Indian migrant labourers were killed by gunmen last week say they are living in fear of militant groups as well as the subsequent crackdown by security forces. The five migrants, from Indias eastern...

B-towners wish fans on Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary

As the world celebrates the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Tuesday, B-towners extended heartiest wishes to their fans and followers on the occasion. Taking to social media, megastar Amitabh Bachchan posted a few pictures of th...

Govt can't be formed in Maha without Cong's support: NCP

The NCP on Tuesday said a government cannot be formed in Maharashtra without the support of the Congress and discussions among three parties. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked the Sharad Pawar-led party to express its ability and wil...

IL&FS gets creditors' approval for sale of education biz

ILFS Group on Tuesday said it has received approval from creditors for sale of education business to Career Point Publications Pvt Ltd CPPPL.Schoolnet India Ltd erstwhile ILFS Education Technology Service Ltd would be sold to CPPPL. The Co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019