Asian Youth Boxing: Two Indians enter quarters
Two Indian boxers -- Ankit Narwal (60kg) and Aman (+91kg) -- advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships here on Tuesday. While Aman defeated Uzbekistan's Makhmudov Mimukhsin 5-0, Ankit pravailed 3-2 over Mongolia's Tulga Oyunbaatar.
However, Mohit (75kg) lost 2-3 to Kazakhstan's Bektas to bow out in the opening round itself. India were assured of two medals in the event after Komalpreet Kaur (+81kg) and Sushma (81kg) got direct entry into the semifinals owing to the small size of their respective draws in the women's competition.
The event features 180 boxers -- 113 men and 67 women -- representing 16 countries in the continent.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indian
- Uzbekistan
- Kazakhstan
- Mongolia
ALSO READ
Indian-founded InstaReM morphs into Nium, a global enterprise payments platform
Elton John calls off Indianapolis concert due to illness
Diwali fireworks haze pushes Indian capital's air quality to severe
Swaroop Singh Kuntal becomes fastest Indian to complete Ironman Malaysia
Indian Railways reiterates commitment to recruit disabled persons