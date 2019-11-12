Asian Youth Boxing: Two Indians enter quarters

Two Indian boxers -- Ankit Narwal (60kg) and Aman (+91kg) -- advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Youth Championships here on Tuesday. While Aman defeated Uzbekistan's Makhmudov Mimukhsin 5-0, Ankit pravailed 3-2 over Mongolia's Tulga Oyunbaatar.

However, Mohit (75kg) lost 2-3 to Kazakhstan's Bektas to bow out in the opening round itself. India were assured of two medals in the event after Komalpreet Kaur (+81kg) and Sushma (81kg) got direct entry into the semifinals owing to the small size of their respective draws in the women's competition.

The event features 180 boxers -- 113 men and 67 women -- representing 16 countries in the continent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)