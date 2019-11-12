Nottinghamshire appoints Kevin Shine as assistant coach

Nottinghamshire on Tuesday appointed Kevin Shine as their Assistant Coach. The 50-year-old ended his 14-year stint as the England Cricket Board's (ECB) Lead Fast Bowling Coach.

Shine said going for this opportunity was a 'no brainer' for him. "When the opportunity came up it was a no brainer for me. I'm really looking forward to working with Pete (Moores, Head Coach) again. He is one of the best coaches in the game and a person I have huge respect for," Shine said in a statement.

"I love coaching, so to be able to support and work with coaches of the calibre of Mooresy, Franksie (Paul Franks), Ant Botha, Andy Pick and Matt Wood, who I know from working at Somerset, is amazing," he added. Shine also said that after spending 14 years developing international cricketers, training county cricketers will be exciting for him.

"I have spent the last 14 years trying to develop international cricketers and to put a bit of what I have learnt back into county cricket is really exciting," Shine said. Nottinghamshire Head Coach Peter Moores feels that inclusion of Shine will help them improve.

"On the back of last season, we know we've got to get better. Our coaching is part of that and - with Kevin becoming available - we saw an opportunity to shake things up in a way we believe will help us improve," Moores said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)