Bengals waive LB Brown

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:53 IST
The Cincinnati Bengals released linebacker Preston Brown on Tuesday. Brown, 27, joined the Bengals in 2018 as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal. In the offseason, they signed him to a three-year, $16.5 million contract that included $4.8 million in guaranteed money.

Injuries limited Brown to just seven games last season, but in 2019, he started eight of nine games for the Bengals (0-9). He made 52 tackles with one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. A Cincinnati native, Brown was a third-round selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2014 NFL Draft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

