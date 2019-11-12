UPDATE 1-Soccer-Southgate tries to draw line under Sterling affair

England manager Gareth Southgate attempted to draw a line under the altercation between Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez saying he took ultimate responsibility for the decision to drop Footballer of the Year Sterling. But the England manager, who has made much of the unity and team spirit inside his camp since he took charge in 2016, said he was concerned about the leaking of information to the media and faced criticism for going public over the incident.

Sterling, one of Southgate's key players, was dropped from the squad to face Montenegro at Wembley after a clash with Joe Gomez at the St. George's Park training ground. The pair had squared off at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday where Sterling's Manchester City was beaten 3-1 by Liverpool, with Gomez coming on as a late substitute.

Southgate had said in a statement on Monday that his decision had been backed by the "agreement of the entire squad". But, speaking at an unscheduled news conference, the England manager made clear the decision was one he took responsibility for.

"I have discussions with all of my staff and the leadership group but ultimately I am the manager," he said. "It is not for me to discuss the details of the incident, there is nothing to be gained from that. In the end, I have to find the right solution for the group. That's a difficult line, you try to be fair when dealing with all players. I won't always get that right but I am the manager," added Southgate.

Several versions of the event have appeared in the British media and Southgate sounded frustrated by the leaks. "Now, there seem to be all sorts of information being passed from so many different areas," he said.

"This is a consequence of the England football team at the moment and that is a very difficult situation and one that is something we have to think about moving forward. "(The) the team getting out, information getting out... there seem to be so many voices in the background. That is something I have to accept and deal with.

"I have said what needs to be said publicly but we have to keep as much as we can between ourselves." CRITICISM

But his decision to issue a statement over the incident and not simply sanction Sterling internally was criticized by former England captain Rio Ferdinand. "Gareth has handled being England manager brilliantly - up to this point... However, I feel this incident could have been handled better. Keep it behind closed doors and deal with it internally surely?" Ferdinand wrote in a Facebook post.

Southgate said that it was inevitable that the punishment would have become public in the coming days. "When you have made a decision to not select Raheem it was going to become public. I would rather deal with that now. The decision has been made," he said.

Sterling has become a key player for England in the past year after being criticized for his displays at the 2018 World Cup. Last season he was named Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association after scoring 25 goals in all competitions as City won a domestic treble of the Premier League title and the two Cup competitions.

For England, Sterling has scored 12 goals in 55 games but has been a regular under Southgate and scored twice in the recent 6-0 win away to Bulgaria.

