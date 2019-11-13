International Development News
Jets place RG Winters, TE Herndon on IR

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 04:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 04:02 IST
The New York Jets placed right guard Brian Winters and tight end Chris Herndon on injured reserve on Tuesday. Winters left Sunday's 34-27 victory against the New York Giants after re-dislocating his shoulder, while Herndon departed after fracturing a rib.

The team signed linebacker B.J. Bello and cornerback Kyron Brown to the active roster. Winters, 28, was New York's third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He has started nine games this year and 79 of his 89 career games.

Herndon, 23, the Jets' fourth-round pick in 2018, made his season debut Sunday and caught one pass for 7 yards. He was suspended for the first four games for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy and then missed the next four games with a hamstring injury. Herndon caught 39 passes for 502 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (12 starts) as a 2018 rookie.

Bello, 25, appeared in one game with the Jets this season, making one tackle at Miami on Nov. 3. He has nine career stops in 20 games with the Cleveland Browns, Philadelphia Eagles and Jets. Brown, an undrafted rookie from Akron, has yet to play in an NFL game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

