Kaepernick to work out for NFL teams on Saturday

Quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, will have a private workout for teams on Saturday in Atlanta. Teams were informed by the league that the 32-year-old Kaepernick will do on-field work and be available for an interview, and all 32 teams are invited. Video of both also will be made available to clubs.

According to ESPN, the league sent a memo to the teams that read: "Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career." Kaepernick, who began kneeling during the national anthem before games in 2016 as a protest of racial injustice, settled a collusion grievance against the NFL in February, with the payout reported to be worth less than $10 million.

He opted out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season -- the team reportedly was ready to release him -- and has not played since. Last month, Kaepernick's representatives released a two-page statement "to address the false narratives" regarding his efforts to join an NFL team.

Among the details, the statement said no team has offered Kaepernick a job or brought him in for a workout since the 2016 season. It noted that the Seattle Seahawks brought Kaepernick in for a visit, but did not work him out, and that no other team has interviewed or visited with the quarterback "despite other false statements in the media to the contrary." Kaepernick's representatives said their client had been working out five days a week for three years and has not demanded a specific salary. They said at the time they had reached out to all 32 NFL organizations "with little to no response from teams about an opportunity."

Kaepernick spent six seasons with the 49ers after being a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in only three games as a rookie, then started 58 games over the next five seasons. He has completed 1,011 of 1,692 passes for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 69 career games. He also has rushed for 2,300 yards and 13 scores, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt.

