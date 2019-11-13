International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Probably my best ever, says Thiem after Djokovic win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 05:59 IST
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Probably my best ever, says Thiem after Djokovic win
Image Credit: Flickr

Austria's Dominic Thiem described his stunning victory over Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals on Tuesday as probably the best match he has ever played. The 26-year-old world number five blazed 50 winners, many of them jaw-dropping backhands, to beat the five-time champion 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(5) in front of a spellbound O2 arena crowd.

He battled back from 4-1 down in the final set tiebreak to claim a fourth win in five against the 16-time Grand Slam champion and has already booked his semi-final spot. "Probably the best match I ever played," he said. "It was a real classic and epic match which will happen from time to time at these big tournaments.

"It had everything that a match like this needs. He was up; I was up. He was playing amazing points; I was playing amazing points. It's only about luck, and it was a little bit more on my side today in the third-set tiebreak." Djokovic played his full part in an exhilarating contest but could not quite match Thiem's firepower.

Thiem also made 44 unforced errors but it would be churlish to criticise that tally when he was playing such risky tennis. Having never got past the group stage in three previous appearances at the tournament, he has now beaten Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic back-to-back to book his place in the semi-finals and appears to be the man in form.

"I knew that I had to play like this to beat him. Against everybody who qualified for this tournament here, there is a special effort necessary to win," said the 26-year-old. "I did it against Roger, and I did it also today. Probably Novak is the best player in the world right now, so I had to do something outstanding, something unusual, and that's what I did.

"I mean, I was hitting really, really hard." Djokovic, who faces a decisive clash with Federer on Thursday with the loser guaranteed an early exit, was generous in his praise of Thiem.

"I know that he can play in a high level, but tonight was just phenomenal," he said. "He just played very courageous tennis and (was) just smacking the ball. He went for broke."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: 'Bali Yatra' festival begins in Cuttack

The festival Bali Yatra which is organised every year in memory of the rich maritime history of the state, was inaugurated in Cuttack on Tuesday. The festival is organised at the bank of Mahanadi River every year to mark the day when ancien...

RPT-COLUMN-Oil price risks shift to the upside, funds continue buying: Kemp

Hedge funds continued to buy oil derivatives last week, anticipating the oil market has entered an upward price cycle as the global economy steadies and the surge in shale production fades.Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the ...

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

By Kieran Guilbert LONDON, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The worlds economic model has broken down as the business practices of multinational corporations and digital platforms put a growing number of workers at risk of exploitation a...

FEATURE-Sacked, shunned and suicidal - the Cameroon sports stars battling anti-gay laws

YAOUNDE, Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Cameroonian athlete Thierry Essamba still trains every day, even though he has little hope of reviving a career cut off when he was ousted from the national squad in a scandal over homosexuality....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019