NFL schedule changes: 49ers get 2 prime-time games

The NFL revamped its schedule on Tuesday, moving two San Francisco 49ers games to prime time. The first comes Nov. 24, when the 49ers' home game against the Green Bay Packers becomes the Sunday night matchup on NBC after originally being scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The Seattle Seahawks' game at the Philadelphia Eagles moves from Sunday night to 1 p.m. ET on FOX.

The NFL also announced its Week 16 schedule for the weekend of Dec. 21-22. Saturday's games on Dec. 21 will feature a triple-header on NFL Network, capped by the Los Angeles Rams' game at San Francisco in an NFC West tilt, starting at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here are the updates: Week 12 (November 24)

--Green Bay at San Francisco moves from 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX to 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC --Seattle at Philadelphia moves from 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC to 1 p.m. ET on FOX

--Carolina at New Orleans moves from 1 p.m. ET on FOX to 1 p.m. ET on CBS --Miami at Cleveland moves from 1 p.m. ET on CBS to 1 p.m. ET on FOX

WEEK 16 (December 21-22) --Houston at Tampa Bay has been scheduled for Dec. 21, at 1 p.m. ET on NFL Network

--Buffalo at New England has been scheduled for Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NFL Network --Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco has been scheduled for Dec. 21, at 8:15 p.m. ET on NFL Network

--Detroit at Denver has been scheduled for Dec. 22, at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS --Oakland at the Los Angeles Chargers has been scheduled for Dec. 22, at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS

