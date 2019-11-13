International Development News
Panthers sign CB Elder, waive G Witzmann

  • Reuters
  • Carolina
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 06:57 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 06:55 IST
The Carolina Panthers on Tuesday signed cornerback Corn Elder off the New York Giants practice squad and waived guard Bryan Witzmann. Drafted by the Panthers in 2017, Elder spent that season on injured reserve, then played 13 games for Carolina in 2018, making three tackles.

Witzmann, 29, signed with the Panthers on Sept. 23, four days after he was cut by the Miami Dolphins. He played just six snaps for Carolina, five of them in an Oct. 6 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Undrafted out of South Dakota State, Witzmann has played in 39 career regular-season games, including all 16 games (13 starts) for the 2017 Kansas City Chiefs.

He also has been with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears, appearing in 10 games (seven starts) for the Bears last season. The Panthers are expected to activate tackle Greg Little, who has been in concussion protocol but returned to practice last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

