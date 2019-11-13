International Development News
Development News Edition

Pacers make run in 3rd to roll by Thunder

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Indianapolis
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 08:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 08:00 IST
Pacers make run in 3rd to roll by Thunder
Image Credit: Flickr

T.J. Warren scored 23 points as the Indiana Pacers took advantage of a dominant third quarter to cruise to a 111-85 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Warren shot 10 of 14 from the field and Indiana made 71 percent of its attempts from the floor in the third quarter to record its seventh win in eight games.

Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and former Thunder forward Domantas Sabonis notched his fifth straight double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pacers, who outscored Oklahoma City 34-20 in the third quarter. Danilo Gallinari scored 14 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 for Oklahoma City, which shot 1-for-18 from 3-point range over the first three quarters. The Thunder finished 6 of 25 from beyond the arc en route to losing their second straight following a three-game winning streak.

The Thunder's Steven Adams finished with 10 points in 19 minutes in his return from a three-game absence due to a left knee contusion. Oklahoma City was able to trim its deficit to 10 at halftime before failing to keep pace with sharp-shooting Indiana in the third quarter.

Warren made three short jumpers before Sabonis added one as the Pacers scored 15 of the first 23 points in the third quarter en route to claiming a 69-52 lead. Deonte Burton drained a jumper to cut Indiana's lead to 69-56 at 5:38 of the third quarter, but the Pacers heated up from the perimeter with Aaron Holiday sinking a pair of 3-pointers to highlight an 11-0 run that effectively put the game away.

Brogdon scored nine quick points to give Indiana a 19-16 lead, with his 3-pointer igniting his team's 15-6 run. Oklahoma City trimmed its deficit to four early in the second quarter before the Pacers regained their form, highlighted by Brogdon making a layup, two foul shots, and a pullup jumper to propel his team to a 52-37 advantage.

Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo had just two points while starting in place of Terrance Ferguson, who did not make the trip to Indiana due to what the team announced as personal reasons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 6-Conservative Supreme Court justices lean toward Trump on ending immigrant program

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Police raise security around Hong Kong after night clashes

Police have increased security around Hong Kong and its university campuses as they brace for more violence after sharp clashes overnight with anti-government protesters. Many subway and rail stations were closed Wednesday after the protest...

Coyotes win in shootout, end Blues’ streak

Conor Garland scored the game-tying goal and the shootout winner to lift the visiting Arizona Coyotes past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night. Clayton Keller also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 33 saves for the Coyotes, who stacked thi...

Giants hire Kapler to be next manager

Coming off their third straight losing season, the San Francisco Giants are once again turning to a former Los Angeles Dodger to fill a huge vacancy. The team announced Tuesday night it has hired Gabe Kapler to be its next manager, replacin...

Has always been great to have duels with Sergio Ramos: Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munichs striker Robert Lewandowski has said that it has always been great to have duels with Real Madrids defender Sergio Ramos. Over the years, Lewandowski has been seen battling it out with defenders like Virgil Van Dijk Liverpool,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019