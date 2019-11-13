International Development News
Embiid, 76ers rally past Cavaliers

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 16 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 98-97 on Tuesday. Embiid's dunk with 13.2 seconds left turned out to be the winning basket in a game that Cleveland led by five with five minutes left. The late hoop, following an empty possession from each team, put Philadelphia up by one.

On Cleveland's final possession, Love missed a 3-point attempt. The ball bounced around with players diving all over the floor for the rebound, and the clock eventually ran out. Josh Richardson scored 17 points, Ben Simmons returned from a two-game absence caused by a sprained shoulder to add 15, and Furkan Korkmaz contributed 10 points for the 76ers. Tobias Harris scored eight points but went 0-for-11 from 3-point territory. The Sixers, who won their second in a row, wound up 8-for-38 from beyond the arc.

Love and Jordan Clarkson each scored 20 points for the Cavaliers, who had their two-game winning streak snapped. Collin Sexton added 18 points while Tristan Thompson put up 17 points and 12 rebounds. After Cleveland closed within 50-46 in the last minute of the first half, Richardson drove to the basket and threw down a vicious dunk.

Sexton then scored for the Cavaliers, but Embiid responded with a tough basket inside with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sixers took a 54-48 lead into the locker room. Embiid led the Sixers at halftime with 14 points and nine rebounds while Thompson paced the Cavaliers with 14 points, including a surprising two 3-pointers.

Korkmaz later scored eight straight points for the Sixers, who built a 72-64 advantage with 4:58 left in the third. However, six Philadelphia turnovers in the third allowed the Cavaliers to remain close, down just 82-78 at the end of the quarter.

Clarkson scored seven points and hit a 3-pointer to cap an early 9-0 run in the fourth to give the Cavaliers an 87-82 lead. Reserve guard James Ennis III sparked the home crowd with a one-handed dunk, yet the Sixers still trailed 95-90 with 5:06 left.

Despite scuffling from 3-point range, Harris put together consecutive baskets to cut Cleveland's lead to 97-96 with 1:36 remaining.

