Paralympics-Australian cycling champion Modra killed in road collision

Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Kieran Modra has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike north of Adelaide on Wednesday. The 47-year-old, who was visually impaired, collided with a car that was traveling in the same direction on a road near the town of Gawler, South Australia, local media reported.

"We are very saddened to hear of the passing of long-time supporter and friend of the RSB, Kieran Modra, in a cycling accident on Wednesday morning," Australia's Royal Society for the Blind said in a Facebook post. "Our thoughts and condolences are with his wife Kerry and the Modra family at this difficult time."

Modra, a swimmer, and tandem cyclist claimed five gold and five bronze medals at eight Paralympic Games between 1988 and 2016, along with two silver medals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

