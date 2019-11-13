International Development News
Ridhima, Diksha share lead in Kolkata

  Kolkata
  Updated: 13-11-2019 18:32 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 18:08 IST
Ridhima Dilawari birdied the last hole to grab a share of the lead with Diksha Dagar after round one of the 15th leg of Hero WPGT, here on Wednesday. Dilawari, who is looking for her fifth title of the season, and Dagar carded one-under 71 each.

Dagar, the only Indian to have won on the Ladies European Tour this year, was four-under for the front nine with birdies in first, fourth, fifth and ninth, but then dropped three shots on the back nine to fall to 71. Dilawari had a roller coaster of around with a birdie for starters and added two more on fourth and fifth but dropped shots on third and sixth and yet another on ninth to turn in even par 36.

She bogeyed the 10th but birdies on 12th and 15th brought her back to red numbers. Yet again she dropped a shot on 17th only to get it back on the 18th. Thailand's P Supakchaya had two bogeys and a birdie in between in the first three holes, and then parred the remaining 15 holes for 73 and was lying third, while Vani Kapoor and Siddhi Kapoor shot 74 each to be Tied-fourth.

Three players including amateur Pranavi Urs with Amandeep Drall and Khushi Khanijau carded 75 each in Tied-sixth place, while Neha Tripathi and a disappointed Tvesa Malik rounded off the Top-10 with 76 each. Vani Kapoor had three bogeys and just one birdie, while Siddhi had three bogeys on the front nine and one birdie on the back nine.

Drall had five bogeys and a double against three birdies, while Khanijau had two bogeys, a double and just one birdie.

