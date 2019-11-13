International Development News
India assured of 6 medals at Asian Youth Boxing

  • PTI
  • Ulaanbaatar
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:28 IST
India were assured of a bagful of medals at the Asian Youth Boxing Championships after six of the country's pugilists advanced to the semifinals with dominating victories here on Wednesday. Soy Selay (49kg), Aman (+91kg), Ankit Narwal (60kg), Naorem Chanu (51kg), Jasmine (57kg) and Vinka (64kg) made the last four stage here.

Selay defeated Philippines' Flint Jara 5-0, while Aman (+91kg) out-punched Taiwan's Kai-Hsung Wang in a bout that didn't go the full distance. Narwal was also up against a Taiwanese in Yu Lin and the Indian prevailed 5-0. In the women's draw, Chanu claimed a 5-0 triumph over Korea's Eunsu Sun.

Jasmine and Vinka were both rewarded for domination with early closure. While Jasmine got the better of Japan's Kimura Mona, Vinka sailed past Taiwan's Hsueh-Tzu Tsui. However, Neha Kasnyal (60kg) and Rohit Mor (52kg) bowed out following quarterfinals losses.

Kasnyal was defeated 2-3 by Korea's Mihyun Jo, while Mor went down to Thailand's Surawut Sukhtet by a similar scoreline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

