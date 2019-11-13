Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Piazza to manage Italian national team

Hall of Fame catcher Mike Piazza will manage the Italian national team in the European Baseball Championship and World Baseball Classic. Piazza made the announcement Wednesday morning, and will coach the team in the EBC in 2020 and the 2021 WBC. Tour de France's perennial runner-up Poulidor dies at 83

French cyclist Raymond Poulidor, best known for failing to win the Tour de France while coming agonizingly close on numerous occasions, has died aged 83, French media reported on Wednesday. Nicknamed "Pou-Pou" and a public favorite because of his perennial runner-up status, Poulidor's rivalry with compatriot Jacques Anquetil - who won the Tour de France five times - gripped the country in the 1960s. Report: Schiano, NJ governor discuss Rutgers job

Greg Schiano and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy talked recently to discuss the coach's potential return to the Rutgers sideline, NJ Advance Media reported. The governor's spokesman declined to discuss the call with the outlet. Peugeot brand to return to Le Mans 24 hours motor race from 2023

French carmaker PSA said on Wednesday its Peugeot brand would once again take part in the Le Mans 24 hours motor race in 2023, one of the sport's most famous endurance events. Peugeot had won the race in 2010, coming ahead of Audi, before withdrawing when it faced financial problems. Battle to be best of the rest heats up in Brazil

The battle to be best of the rest behind the Mercedes drivers heats up in Brazil this weekend with Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel chasing Formula One's bronze medal position. Even if Mercedes have clinched both titles, with Lewis Hamilton securing his sixth in Texas, there remain some bragging rights to be had as the 21-race season heads into the penultimate round. Indian wrestler Phogat ready for tilt at MMA world title

Competing at the Olympic Games is the dream of most athletes but Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat has always wanted to script a different destiny. Phogat won gold at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship but switched to the combat sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) in February, much to the disappointment of India's wrestling federation who saw her as a strong medal contender in the 48kg category at Tokyo 2020. NFL arranges workout to let Kaepernick audition for teams

The National Football League has invited Colin Kaepernick to audition for teams at a special workout on Saturday, opening the possibility that the former quarterback could return to football three years after his protests against racial injustice roiled the league. Kaepernick, who has been unable to find a team to sign him since 2017, was among the first players to kneel during the pregame playing of the U.S. national anthem to protest extrajudicial killings of black people by police. Mayfield wants crowd to quiet down when Browns have ball

Quarterback Baker Mayfield told reporters that he wants the fans to keep quiet when the Cleveland Browns are on offense. Mayfield's reasoning? Well, Mayfield lamented an offside call on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line during the second quarter of Cleveland's 19-16 victory over Buffalo on Sunday. Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard was whistled for a false start, causing the Browns to elect to kick a field goal instead of go for a touchdown. NHL roundup: Panthers stun Bruins with wild rally

Mike Hoffman scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as the Florida Panthers rallied from four goals down in the third period to stun the host Boston Bruins 5-4 Tuesday night. Keith Yandle tied the score with 1:39 remaining in regulation, and Aaron Ekblad, Frank Vatrano and Hoffman also scored in the third as the Panthers won their second straight in a shootout. Sam Montembeault made 15 saves between the third period and overtime after taking over for an ineffective Sergei Bobrovsky. Paralympics: Australian cycling champion Modra killed in road collision

Five-time Paralympic gold medalist Kieran Modra has died after being hit by a car while riding his bike north of Adelaide on Wednesday. The 47-year-old, who was visually impaired, collided with a car that was traveling in the same direction on a road near the town of Gawler, South Australia, local media reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)