Hong Kong Open: Rankireddy-Shetty crash out after losing first-round match

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their first-round match on Wednesday.

Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty (Photo/BAI Media Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian men's doubles pair of Satwisairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty knocked out of the ongoing Hong Kong Open after losing their first-round match on Wednesday. The Indian duo faced a defeat at the hand of Japanese pair Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi 17-21, 21-16, 21-17 in the 62-minute long encounter.

Rankireddy-Shetty won the first game but failed to outclass the opponent's in the next two rounds. The world number seven pair lost to the below ranked (world number 14) opponents. Earlier in the day, Indian shuttler PV Sindhu advanced to the second round after defeating South Korea's Kim Ga Eun 21-15, 21-16 in two straight games.

However, Saina Nehwal lost to China's Cai Yan Yan 13-21, 20-22. After losing the first game, Nehwal tried to make a comeback in the second game but failed to do so. Nehwal, world number nine, has had a troubled run this year as she has faced exits five times in the first round from tournaments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

