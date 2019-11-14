International Development News
Development News Edition

Cricket-Pucovski withdraws from Australia squad again

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 03:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 03:36 IST
Cricket-Pucovski withdraws from Australia squad again
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Promising batsman Will Pucovski has ruled himself out of selection for Australia's test series against Pakistan due to "matters pertaining to mental wellbeing", Cricket Australia said on Thursday. The 21-year-old right-hander was in the running to make his test debut but reported the issue to team management in Perth while playing for Australia A against Pakistan, where he was out for five in the first innings and did not bat in the second.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia's EGM of National Teams, said Australian cricket would always place the wellbeing of its people ahead of performance. "We applaud Will for having the courage to discuss his situation with team management," he said.

"Will's decision not to nominate for test selection was the right one in the circumstances and one that everyone in the Australian cricket family supports." Pucovski, who hit 243 for Victoria in a Sheffield Shield game against Western Australia last year, has previously taken a six-week break from cricket because of mental health issues and left the Australia squad that played Sri Lanka this year for the same reason.

Australia will name their squad later on Thursday for next week's first test in Brisbane.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Nadal roars back from brink to beat Medvedev

Rafael Nadal produced an incredible fightback to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive on Wednesday, saving a match point at 1-5 down in the decider before winning 6-73 6-3 7-64. The world number one will now like...

U.S. should resolve issues involving Turkey's purchase of Russian missiles -White House

The United States needs to resolve issues involving Turkeys purchase of Russian S-400 air defense system to achieve progress on other fronts, the White House said on Wednesday during a visit by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.In order to a...

India world's most open, investment friendly economy, PM Modi at BRICS Business Forum

India is the worlds most open and investment friendly economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Thursday as he wooed the BRICS business leaders and urged them to invest in the countrys infrastructure development. Addressing the clo...

U.S. Senate to hold Nov. 20 hearing on testing, deployment of self-driving cars

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a Nov. 20 hearing on the testing and deployment of self-driving vehicles that will include top U.S. safety officials as Congress has struggled to pass legislation on autonomous vehicles.The heari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019