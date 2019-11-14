International Development News
Development News Edition

Shami, Ashwin run through Bangladesh batting

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 14:28 IST
Shami, Ashwin run through Bangladesh batting

Mohammed Shami's prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwin's guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, reducing the visitors to 140 for seven at tea on day one of the first Test here on Thursday. Shami (3/27 in 11 overs) once again showed his mastery with the old ball removing opposition's best bet Mushfiqur Rahim (43 off 105 balls) with a sharp incutter followed by a similar delivery that got rid of Mehidy Hasan Miraj (0).

Shami set up Mushfiqur with conventional outswingers and then got a 53 plus over old ball to jag back sharply, leaving the batsmen in a daze. This was after a luckless Ravichandran Ashwin (2/43 in 16 overs) more than made up for ‘butter-fingered’ colleague Ajinkya Rahane by breaching through defences of opposition batsmen.

India’s slip fielding was below-par on the day with Ashwin paying the price for Rahane’s twin bloopers in the slip cordon that gave Rahim and Mahmudullah Riyad (10) reprieve. This was after Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque (36) was let off by skipper Virat Kohli off Umesh Yadav in the first session.

However none of it proved too costly because of the superlative performance of the bowling unit. The wily off-spinner decided to take the fielders out of equation in the post-lunch session. First he angled one to left-hander Mominul, who thought it will be a conventional off-break and decided to leave the delivery. To his horror, it came in with the angle to peg the off-stump back.

Mahmudullah was lucky when Rahane dropped a regulation catch at slips but ran out of it when a rank bad shot brought his downfall. The right-hander tried to sweep Ashwin from outside the off-stump and in the process was bowled round the legs leaving all three stumps exposed. Earlier, in the first session, the fast bowlers made the ball talk on a helpful track.

The trio of Umesh Yadav (1/39 in 13 overs), Ishant Sharma (1/18 in 13 overs) and Shami made life difficult for the visiting team batsmen after skipper Kohli opted to bowl considering the greenish tinge on the 22-yard surface. At the break, skipper Mominul Haque (22 batting, 56 balls) and the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (14 batting, 22 balls) were at the crease, having added 32 runs for the fourth wicket.

The pace unit, which has been on the top of its game over the last 22 months, bowled a probing line during the first spell and the disconcerting extra bounce made life difficult for the Bangladeshi batsmen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

India' position should be taken into consideration: Rijiju ahead of CGF meeting

Ahead of the meeting with the Commonwealth Games Federation CGF over exclusion of shooting, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that India position should be taken into consideration as they are a very,...

FOREX-Yen, franc gains on trade doubts, unrest; Aussie tanks

The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc led gains against a broadly weak greenback on Thursday as weak Chinese data and concerns about whether Beijing and Washington can reach a trade deal prompted investors to seek shelter in perceived safe-h...

UPDATE 1-Two killed, 35 wounded in Baghdad protests - police, medics

Security forces killed two protesters and wounded 35 others in Baghdad on Thursday, police and medical sources said, as thousands of Iraqis continued a wave of anti-government protests.One protester died immediately after a tear gas caniste...

SAA cancels flights as a way to minimize impact of disruptions

South African Airways SAA has canceled almost all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday as a result of industrial action.SAA said the flight cancellation decision was made as a way to minimize th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019