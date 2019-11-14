The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES * Day 1 report of first Test between India and Bangladesh from Indore

* Press conference copies from Indore * Report of FIFA World Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan from Dushanbe

* Report on Commonwealth Games Federation officials' meeting with Indian Olympic Association brass in New Delhi. * Day 4 report of ATP Challenger in Pune.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional format's health.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-MENTALHEALTH

It's almost epidemic proportions: Chappell on mental health issues forcing players out Melbourne, Nov 14 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on Thursday said the burgeoning issue of mental health, forcing active players into sabbaticals, has reached "almost epidemic proportions" in his country and urged the cricket board to immediately address the matter.

SPO-DAVIS-IND-LD SQUAD

AITA picks eight-member squad for Pakistan tie; Paes, top-players return By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, including most of the top stars who refused to travel to Islamabad along with those who made themselves available irrespective of the venue.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHANE Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-PANASONIC-SMOG Smog delays start of Panasonic Open India golf

Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) Low visibility due to the toxic smog enveloping Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday delayed the start of the USD 400,000 Panasonic Open India golf tournament here.

SPO-CRI-PAK Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a decade, Sri Lanka confirm series next month

Lahore, Nov 14 (PTI) Test cricket will return to Pakistan after more than a decade with Sri Lanka on Thursday agreeing to a two-match series in December, which will be a part of the traditional format's ongoing World Championship.

SPO-PARA-WORLD Nishad wins bronze; secures quota for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar recorded a personal best of 2 metres to claim the bronze medal in men's high jump T47 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships and also secure his place in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

