International Development News
Development News Edition

.

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:04 IST
.

The following are the top/expected stories at 1700 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES * Day 1 report of first Test between India and Bangladesh from Indore

* Press conference copies from Indore * Report of FIFA World Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan from Dushanbe

* Report on Commonwealth Games Federation officials' meeting with Indian Olympic Association brass in New Delhi. * Day 4 report of ATP Challenger in Pune.

STORIES ON THE WIRE:

SPO-TENDULKAR-INTERVIEW Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

By Kushan Sarkar Indore, Nov 14 (PTI) A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional format's health.

SPO-CRI-CHAPPELL-MENTALHEALTH

It's almost epidemic proportions: Chappell on mental health issues forcing players out Melbourne, Nov 14 (PTI) Former Australia captain Ian Chappell on Thursday said the burgeoning issue of mental health, forcing active players into sabbaticals, has reached "almost epidemic proportions" in his country and urged the cricket board to immediately address the matter.

SPO-DAVIS-IND-LD SQUAD

AITA picks eight-member squad for Pakistan tie; Paes, top-players return By Amanpreet Singh

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India on Thursday picked an unprecedented eight-member Davis Cup squad for the tie against Pakistan, including most of the top stars who refused to travel to Islamabad along with those who made themselves available irrespective of the venue.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RAHANE Rahane likely to move to Capitals from Royals

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is likely to be traded to Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals before the IPL players' transfer window expires on Thursday.

SPO-GOLF-PANASONIC-SMOG Smog delays start of Panasonic Open India golf

Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) Low visibility due to the toxic smog enveloping Delhi and its surrounding areas on Thursday delayed the start of the USD 400,000 Panasonic Open India golf tournament here.

SPO-CRI-PAK Test cricket returns to Pakistan after a decade, Sri Lanka confirm series next month

Lahore, Nov 14 (PTI) Test cricket will return to Pakistan after more than a decade with Sri Lanka on Thursday agreeing to a two-match series in December, which will be a part of the traditional format's ongoing World Championship.

SPO-PARA-WORLD Nishad wins bronze; secures quota for Tokyo Paralympic Games

Dubai, Nov 14 (PTI) Indian para athlete Nishad Kumar recorded a personal best of 2 metres to claim the bronze medal in men's high jump T47 final at the Dubai World Para Athletics Championships and also secure his place in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Farage says Brexit Party candidates under massive pressure to quit election

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Thursday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party was using an array of disgraceful tactics to try to prevent his candidates from standing in the Dec. 12 election.What is going on right ...

German Q3 growth doesn't sound the all-clear for economy - minister

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday that a 0.1 expansion in the German economy in the third quarter did not sound the all-clear for Europes largest economy, which had been expected to slip into recession in the July-September p...

Rahul contempt case: Cong obfuscated, staggered apology like 'Bakra kisto Mein', says Lekhi

BJP leader Meenkashi Lekhi, who had filed criminal contempt petition against Rahul Gandhi in the Supreme Court, said on Thursday that the three affidavits filed by him in connection with the chowkidar chor hai remark was an attempt by the C...

Horse racing-Queen's granddaughter Zara Tindall appointed Cheltenham Racecourse director

Olympic medallist Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Britains Queen Elizabeth, has become the first member of the royal family to be appointed to the Cheltenham Racecourse committee, the Jockey Club announced on Thursday. Tindall, 38...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019