International Development News
Development News Edition

Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Valencia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:18 IST
Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Valencia, Nov 14 (AFP) Three-times MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who suffered a fractured spine this season, said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard who rides for Honda and claimed the world title in 2010, 2012 and 2015 told a press conference he was pulling out following Sunday's Valencia race, the last grand prix of the season.

The rider who was also twice crowned 250cc champion was retained for next season by Honda but has suffered from poor form and serious injuries this season. "This will be my last race in MotoGP and after this I am retiring from professional racing," Lorenzo said.

"I've always thought there are four significant days in the life of a rider -- the first one is when it's your first race, the second one is your first win, then your first world championship -- not everyone can win the world championship, but some of us made it," Lorenzo said. "And then the day you retire. As you all imagine here, I'm here to announce that this day has arrived for me."

Lorenzo said that a series of spills earlier this season with Honda led him to consider retiring for the first time in his career. "Injuries came to play an important role in my results and my performance so I was not able to be in a normal physical condition to be fast," he said.

Lorenzo fractured his spine in two places during opening practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on June 28, bouncing into four somersaults and hitting the gravel behind his bike. He described how he was picking himself up off the gravel when he made a snap decision to quit the sport.

"OK Jorge, is this really worth it after what I have achieved," he said he asked himself. "I am done with it, I don't want to race any more."

Later he had a rethink and returned to the circuit but reached a final decision after mature reflection. "The truth is from that moment the hill became so big and high for me I couldn't find the motivation to continue to climb," he said. (AFP) AH

AH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockets C Capela evaluated for concussion

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss at least one game after being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN reported Thursday. Capela bumped his head while attempting to draw a charge on the Los Angeles Clippers JaMychal Green du...

Ex-governor Deval Patrick enters crowded 2020 Democratic race

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the crowded 2020 presidential race on Thursday, signalling the concern some Democrats have about the leading candidates just three months before the first primary. The 11th-hour entry of Pa...

UPDATE 5-Student gunman kills 1, wounds others at California high school

A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding several others before he was arrested, officials said. Suspect is in custody and being trea...

Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore ties on Thursday after a months-long spat over oil rights that led the neighbours to halt the issuance of visas on arrival for each others citizens. The two East African nations agreed to normalise bilate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019