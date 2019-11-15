REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-CAPELA/ Report: Rockets C Capela evaluated for concussion

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss at least one game after being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN reported Thursday. GAMES-COMMONWEALTH-INDIA/

Commonwealth Games officials optimistic India will reverse 2022 boycott plans The likelihood of India boycotting the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to the absence of shooting as a medal sport appears to be fading, a senior official said on Thursday.

SOCCER-SPAIN-SUPERCUP/ Spanish state TV shuns Super Cup in Saudi over rights concerns

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE said on Thursday it would not bid to broadcast the upcoming Spanish Super Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-EURO-SRB-LUX/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Serbia v Luxembourg Serbia play Luxembourg in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-POR-LTU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Portugal v Lithuania Portugal play Lithuania in Group B of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-ENG-MNE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - England v Montenegro England play Montenegro in Group A of the Euro 2020 qualifiers knowing victory will secure their place in next year's finals.

14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FRA-MDA/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - France v Moldova France play Moldova in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

14 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT GOLF-MAYAKOBA/

Golf-PGA Tour-First round of Mayakoba Golf Classic First round action from the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where defending champion Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler and Australian Jason Day are among those in the field.

14 Nov 19:30 ET / 00:30 GMT SPORT-DOPING/SWIMMING-SUN (PIX) (TV)

CAS public hearing of WADA appeal against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and FINA at CAS The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) holds a public hearing of the appeal filed by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the Chinese swimmer Sun Yang and the Federation Internationale de Natation (FINA). In a break from usual procedure, this public hearing is held at the Conference Centre of the Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Montreux.

15 Nov 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT TENNIS-ATPFINALS/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - ATP Finals Day six of the ATP Finals in London.

15 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT MOTOR-F1-BRAZIL/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Brazilian Grand Prix - Practice Action from the first two practice sessions ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

15 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-RUS-BEL/PREVIEW

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Belgium coach holds press conference Belgium coach Roberto Martinez holds a press conference ahead of qualifier in St Petersburg against Russia

15 Nov 10:30 ET / 15:30 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX)

Golf - European Tour - Nedbank Golf Challenge The Nedbank Gold Challenge is the penultimate event on the European Tour.

15 Nov 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT SOCCER-FRIENDLY-BRA-ARG/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - International Friendly - Brazil v Argentina Brazil face Argentina in an international friendly in Riyadh.

15 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-NIR-NLD/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - EURO 2020 qualifier - Netherlands coach holds press conference Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman holds a press conference on the eve of the Euro 2020 qualifier against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park

15 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-FIN-LIE/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Euro 2020 Qualifier - Finland v Liechtenstein Finland play Liechtenstein in Group J of the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

15 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-BAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Bayern Munich AGM elects successor for president Uli Hoeness Participants at Bayern Munich's annual shareholder meeting elect a successor for president Uli Hoeness who after more than 40 years with the club has said he favours ex-Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer.

15 Nov 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/

Cricket - First test - India v Bangladesh First test between India and Bangladesh.

16 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

BASEBALL-MLB-MVP MVP, MVP: National League and American League awards

The American League and National League Most Valuable Player award winners are announced Thursday. Field Level Media

BASEBALL-MLB-NYY-BLAKE Yankees officially tab Blake as pitching coach

The New York Yankees made it official Thursday, announcing Matt Blake as their new pitching coach after reports of his hiring surfaced last week. Field Level Media

NATIONAL BASKETBALL BASKETBALL-NBA-LAL-DAVIS

Lakers won’t have Davis against Warriors Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis won’t play Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors, according to multiple reports.

Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)