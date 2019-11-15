Sports News Roundup: NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020; Federer outclasses Djokovic to reach semi-finals

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Isles edge Leafs for 12th win in 13

Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, including the go-ahead goal late in the second period Wednesday night, as the red-hot New York Islanders hung on to edge the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in Uniondale, N.Y. Mathew Barzal, Derick Brassard and Casey Cizikas also scored for the Islanders, who extended their point streak to 13 games (12-0-1). The hosts improved to 3-1-0 against the Maple Leafs since John Tavares signed with Toronto as a free agent in July 2018 after nine seasons in New York.

Rapinoe calls for more investment in U.S. women's game

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has been at the forefront of the U.S. national women's team's fight for gender pay equity but the fiery forward has told Reuters she also hopes for more investment in the domestic league and better pay for club players. Earlier this month, the U.S. National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced new compensation guidelines for 2020, including a nearly 20 percent increase in the overall salary cap as well as allocation money allowing teams to invest in some players above the maximum salary.

Berrettini signs off with victory over Thiem

Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian to win a match in ATP Finals history as he signed off with a 7-6(3) 6-3 defeat of off-color Dominic Thiem at the O2 Arena on Thursday. The afternoon tussle was a little flat as Thiem had already sealed a place in the semi-finals after group wins against Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, while Berrettini could not progress.

Braves sign closer Smith to 3-year, $39 million contract

The Atlanta Braves signed All-Star closer Will Smith to a three-year, $39 million contract Thursday. The deal includes a 2023 club option for $13 million. The 30-year-old left-hander was an All-Star with the San Francisco Giants in 2019, finishing 6-0 with 34 saves and a 2.76 ERA in 63 appearances.

Report: Rockets C Capela evaluated for concussion

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss at least one game after being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN reported Thursday. Capela bumped his head while attempting to draw a charge on the Los Angeles Clippers' JaMychal Green during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's 102-93 victory.

Federer outclasses Djokovic to reach semi-finals

Roger Federer lit up the O2 Arena with a dazzling 6-4 6-3 defeat of Novak Djokovic to hand the Serb an early ATP Finals exit and wreck his bid to end the year ranked number one. In the 49th meeting between the two great rivals, Federer snapped a five-match losing run against Djokovic and gained some consolation for his heartbreaking Wimbledon final defeat.

Commonwealth Games officials optimistic India will reverse 2022 boycott plans

The likelihood of India boycotting the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham due to the absence of shooting as a medal sport appears to be fading, a senior official said on Thursday. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has threatened to boycott the Games as shooting -- which supplied 16 of their 66 medals, including seven golds, at last year's Gold Coast Games -- was dropped from the Birmingham program as it is an optional sport for host cities.

NFL notebook: Gase's job safe for 2020

New York Jets CEO Christopher Johnson is sticking with Adam Gase as head coach for the 2020 season. Johnson said Wednesday he informed the team last week that the franchise had already decided to enter next season with Gase as its head coach. The Jets are 2-7 and in last place in the AFC East.

Spanish state TV shuns Super Cup in Saudi over rights concerns

Spanish state broadcaster RTVE said on Thursday it would not bid to broadcast the upcoming Spanish Super Cup soccer tournament in Saudi Arabia due to human rights concerns. Spain's soccer federation (RFEF) announced a three-year deal to play the revamped tournament in Saudi Arabia, with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia due to contest the first edition in Jeddah in January 2020.

NBA roundup: Harden, Rockets outduel Leonard, Clippers

James Harden poured in a game-high 47 points and served as the closer down the stretch of the Houston Rockets' 102-93 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. After Kawhi Leonard provided the Clippers an 86-85 lead with a fadeaway jumper in the paint, Harden converted a driving layup and then drilled a 3-pointer as Houston reclaimed a 90-86 advantage. With just over 90 seconds to play, Harden nailed a dagger 3 for a 95-88 lead.

