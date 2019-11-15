International Development News
Development News Edition

Morris helps Knicks survive Mavs in Porzingis' return

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 09:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 09:46 IST
Morris helps Knicks survive Mavs in Porzingis' return
Image Credit: Twiter (@nyknicks)

Marcus Morris Sr. drained the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 13.4 seconds left Thursday night as the host New York Knicks outlasted Kristaps Porzingis and the Dallas Mavericks in a wild 106-103 win. The Knicks won for just the third time in 12 games this season, but two of those wins have come at the expense of Porzingis and the Mavericks. New York traded Porzingis, its first-round pick in the 2015 draft, to Dallas in February in a blockbuster deal involving six players and two first-round picks.

The Mavericks have lost three of four. Porzingis collected a double-double (20 points, 11 rebounds) but was scoreless in the fourth quarter. He was booed throughout his first game as a visiting player at Madison Square Garden. Morris' game-winning shot capped a back-and-forth fourth quarter in which there were five ties, the last of which was created when Seth Curry put back a Tim Hardaway Jr. miss to knot the score at 101-101 with 38 seconds left.

The Knicks' Julius Randle and the Mavericks' Delon Wright were whistled for a held ball on the next possession. Randle won the tip, and the ball ended up in the hands of Morris, who dribbled for a few seconds while being guarded by Maxi Kleber before taking a step back and hitting the go-ahead shot. Luka Doncic, who recorded his fifth triple-double of the season, drove the lane to pull the Mavericks within one point with 5.8 seconds left. But Frank Ntilikina hit two free throws with 3.9 seconds to go, and Curry missed an off-balance 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left.

Morris scored 16 of his team-high 20 points in the second half. Julius Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Mitchell Robinson scored 16 points. Dennis Smith Jr., one of the players the Knicks acquired for Porzingis, collected 13 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Doncic finished with 33 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds in his 13th career triple-double -- the most ever in the NBA by a player before his 21st birthday. Hardaway, who was sent to the Mavericks in the Porzingis trade, scored 12 points and had the 3-pointers in the first and fourth quarters that gave Dallas its only leads. Dwight Powell added 12 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' to release in December 2021

Action star Dwayne Johnsons much-awaited Black Adam movie will hit the theatres on December 22, 2021. The film is a spin-off from Warner Bros and New Line Cinemas Shazam, featuring Zachary Levi.Johnson has been attached to play the anti-her...

Mphasis posts marginal rise in Sept qtr profit at Rs 273.3 cr

IT firm Mphasis on Friday reported a marginal rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273.3 crore for the September quarter. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 270.9 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing...

'Embracing free market principles driving force behind economic success of Bangladesh'

The success of Bangladesh as one of the fastest-growing economies in the Asia Pacific and in South Asia currently is the result of embracing free-market principles, a Bangladeshi official has said. Bangladesh has become one of the low-cost ...

India voices concern over compromise in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs

India has voiced serious concern over compromises being made in peacekeeping operational issues to reduce costs and stressed the need to develop a culture of no national caveats in UN peacekeeping. Peacekeeping is a multi-stakeholder enterp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019