Shubham Sharma replaces Parth Rakhade in India U-23 squad
All-rounder Shubham Sharma on Friday replaced an injured Parth Rekhade in India's Under-23 squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup being held in Bangladesh. Rekhade suffered a ball blow to his little finger while bowling his fourth over during India's Group B game against Nepal held at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar on Thursday. India won the match by seven wickets and will next take on Bangladesh on Saturday.
"The All-India Junior Selection Committee has named Shubham Sharma as a replacement for the injured Parth Rekhade in India's squad for the ongoing Emerging Teams Asia Cup," a BCCI media release said. A right-arm off-spinner, Shubham represents Madhya Pradesh in the domestic tournaments.
He has played 29 First-Class and 12 List A matches.
