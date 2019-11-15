International Development News
Development News Edition

IPL Trading: KXIP release David Miller, Sam Curran; Gayle stays

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 17:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 17:04 IST
IPL Trading: KXIP release David Miller, Sam Curran; Gayle stays

Kings XI Punjab has released explosive South Africa batsman David Miller after eight IPL seasons along with Englishman Sam Curran and Australian pacer Andrew Tye. Miller went on to become one of the batting mainstays for Kings XI Punjab over the past eight seasons, scoring 1850 runs in 79 games at a strike rate of 138.78.

While he could not do much in his opening season, Miller made an impact in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, smashing 416 runs and 446 runs respectively at 150 plus strike rate. "David has been an iconic player for us. He expressed his desire to move on and we respect his decision. We wish him the very best," KXIP co-owner told PTI.

In 2019, Miller played 10 games scoring 213 runs at a strike rate of 130. Curran, who at Rs 7.2 crore was KXIP's most expensive foreign buy at the auction ahead of the 2019 season, too has been released. The left-arm pacer took a hat-trick in last year's IPL.

Also released was Tamil Nadu mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who was bought at last year's auction for a whopping Rs 8.4 crore. Among the retained players is West Indian great and 40-year-old Chris Gayle, who was bought by KXIP at his base price of Rs two core ahead of the 2018 IPL after going unsold twice.

"There is no way we could have let him go. He is a champion player," said Wadia. The auction will be held on December 19 and Wadia said they would go into it with an open mind.

Ahead of the IPL players' transfer window, KXIP had traded Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals in return of Rs 1.5 crore and Karnataka spinner Jagadeesha Suchith.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Khamenei says Iran wants removal of Israel state not people

Tehran, Nov 15 AFP Irans supreme leader said Friday that calls for the abolition of Israel which have sparked outrage in the West target the imposed state not the Jewish people. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the future of the land should be d...

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: protests break out in Assam

Protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill erupted across Assam on Friday with a youth organisation staging demonstrations, while the All Assam Students Union AASU and an influential civic body asserting the legislation wil...

FOREX-Yen slips on China-U.S. deal hopes, trade-linked currencies rise

Optimism that the United States and China may soon end their trade war after White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said a deal was getting close lifted trade-exposed currencies on Friday at the expense of safe-haven assets such as the y...

UM CM launches civil construction work for Kanpur Metro's priority section

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the civil construction work for the Kanpur Metros priority section, from IIT-Kanpur to Moti Jheel, on Friday. The chief minister launched the project after a Bhoomi Pujan at the main gat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019