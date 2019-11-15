International Development News
Eagles RB Sproles (hip flexor) out for season

Philadelphia Eagles running back Darren Sproles is out for the rest of the season as he recovers from a torn right hip flexor the team announced on Friday. Sproles, 36, originally suffered the injury in a 31-6 win over the New York Jets on Oct. 6.

He missed the next three games, but returned and had three offensive touches in a 22-14 win over the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3. Sproles didn't report any problems after that game and returned to practice the following week, but reported the injury after Wednesday's session. Sproles finishes the season with 17 carries for 66 yards and six receptions for 24 yards in six games this season.

Playing in his 15th season, Sproles is now fifth all-time in career all-purpose yards with 19,696.

