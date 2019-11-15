International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Mahrez excused from Algeria international for personal reasons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Algiers
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 22:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 22:10 IST
Soccer-Mahrez excused from Algeria international for personal reasons
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez has been excused from traveling to Botswana for their African Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday for personal reasons, his coach said on Friday. Mahrez provided an assist on Thursday as Algeria romped to a 5-0 home win over Zambia in Blida at the start of the 2021 Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Yet he did not travel on Friday for their second game in Group H because of what coach Djamel Belmadi termed "a personal problem that requires us to let him go," without offering any further explanation. The Manchester City attacker was one of Algeria's key figures when they won the 2019 Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

Belmadi did not pick a replacement for the trip to Gaborone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas, must wait for semi-final spot

For the second time in three days Rafael Nadal fought off one of the games rising powers, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-74 6-4 7-5 to stay alive at the ATP Finals on Friday. However, the 33-year-old Spaniard will not know until later on Frid...

Tata Tele (Maha) posts Rs 2,335 cr loss for Jul-Sep

Telecom operator Tata Teleservices Maharashtra on Friday posted a loss of Rs 2,335 crore on account of provisioning for liabilities after the Supreme Court ruling on statutory dues. The company had recorded a loss of Rs 383.06 crore in the ...

UPDATE 1-Trump's tweets attacking impeachment witness draw angry response

President Donald Trumps Twitter attack on an impeachment witness during her testimony on Friday drew a furious response from Democrats, who accused him of witness intimidation, and even some allies criticized him.Witness intimidation is a c...

Exports decline 1.11pc in Oct; trade deficit narrows

Indias exports contracted for the third month in a row in October by 1.11 per cent to USD 26.38 billion mainly on account of a significant dip in shipments of petroleum, carpet, leather products, rice and tea. Imports too declined by 16.31 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019