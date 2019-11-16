International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-NFL-Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cleveland
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 00:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 00:13 IST
UPDATE 2-NFL-Browns' Garrett hit with indefinite ban for helmet swing
Image Credit: Flickr

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been handed a record indefinite suspension for using a helmet to attack another player, the National Football League (NFL) said on Friday. Garrett, who Cleveland took first overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, will miss the rest of the regular season and any playoff games and must meet with the commissioner's office before a decision on his reinstatement will be taken.

Cleveland have six regular season games remaining, meaning the punishment to Garrett is the longest suspension handed out by the NFL for a single on-the-field act. Garrett, one of the league's standout defensive players this year, was ejected in the closing seconds of Thursday's game in Cleveland after he ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and then struck him in the head with it.

The NFL said in a statement Garrett "violated unnecessary roughness and unsportsmanlike conduct rules, as well as fighting, removing the helmet of an opponent and using the helmet as a weapon." The melee began when Garrett wrestled Rudolph to the ground well after the quarterback had thrown the ball. Rudolph grabbed at Garrett's helmet before Garrett ripped off Rudolph's helmet and swung it at the quarterback.

The incident led to a skirmish between both teams, who the NFL fined $250,000 each. The NFL said other players, including those that left the bench to enter the fight area, will be sanctioned in due course. Pittsburgh's Maurkice Pouncey, who punched and kicked at Garrett, was suspended three games while Cleveland's Larry Ogunjobi was banned one game for pushing Rudolph to the ground from behind after his helmet was off.

The three players were all suspended without pay and fined additional amounts. They can appeal the league's ruling within three business days. UNACCEPTABLE ACTIONS

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said they were disappointed in the events that transpired during Thursday's nationally televised game. "There is no place for that in football and that is not reflective of the core values we strive for as an organization," We sincerely apologize to Mason Rudolph and the Pittsburgh Steelers," the Haslams said in a statement.

"Myles Garrett has been a good team mate and member of our organization and community for the last three years but his actions last night were completely unacceptable. We understand the consequences from the league for his actions." Prior to Garrett's suspension, the stiffest ban handed down for a single on-the-field act came in 2006 when former Tennessee Titan Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games after he stomped on the face of a helmetless Dallas Cowboys player.

Following the game Rudolph's agent, Tim Younger, weighed in on Garrett's actions. "There are many risks an NFL QB assumes with every snap taken on the field. Being hit on your uncovered head by a helmet being swung by a 275 lb DE is not one of them. Tonight could have had a catastrophic ending. The matter will be reviewed thoroughly," Younger said on Twitter.

According to an ESPN report https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/28086510/mason-rudolph-agent-no-legal-options-ruled-steelers-browns-fight, Younger said no legal options are being ruled out. When reached by Reuters on Friday Younger said his Twitter comment is his only statement at this time. It is not the first time Garrett has been disciplined by the league as he was fined $42,112 by the NFL in September for two hits he made on New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian.

After Thursday's game, Garrett said his emotions got the better of him. "I made a mistake, I lost my cool and I regret it," Garrett said. "It's gonna come back to hurt our team. The guys who jumped in the scrum, I appreciate my team having my back but it should've never gotten to that point. It's on me."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Pukki fires Finland to first major finals at Euro 2020

Finland striker Teemu Pukki scored twice as the team beat Liechtenstein 3-0 to book a place at Euro 2020 and reach the finals of a major soccer tournament for the first time.The win secured second spot in Group J for Finland with 18 points,...

FACTBOX-'Witness intimidation is a crime': reaction to Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, with Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, ...

UPDATE 1-Trump asks Supreme Court to block disclosure of financial records to Congress

President Donald Trump on Friday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block a ruling that would require an accounting firm to hand over his financial records to a House of Representatives committee, setting up a major clash between branches of g...

Incoming EU council president sees focus on level playing field in UK trade talks

The European Unions focus in trade talks with Britain will be on level-playing-field provisions and the defence of the single market, the incoming head of the European Council Charles Michel said on Friday.We are ready to cooperate with the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019