International Development News
Development News Edition

Tennis-Tsitsipas says plenty left in tank despite Nadal loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 01:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 01:11 IST
Tennis-Tsitsipas says plenty left in tank despite Nadal loss
Image Credit: Flickr

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he had left "something in the tank" during his near three-hour defeat by Rafael Nadal at the ATP Finals on Friday as he focused on the weekend. The 21-year-old Greek had already assured himself of progress from his group with superb displays to beat fellow young guns Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev.

But as hard as he tried he could not subdue a relentless Nadal who kept his semi-final hopes alive with a 6-7(4) 6-4 7-5 win. Such are the complexities of the ATP Finals format it meant Tsitsipas, the first Greek to qualify for the exclusive event, still did not know whether he had won the group or come second.

Whether he was preparing to face six-time champion Roger Federer or Dominic Thiem, however, he said he was ready, admitting he had held something back against Nadal. "It was kind of funny. During the match I thought about it a couple of times, but at the end I really wanted to win, and that win means a lot to me because it's against a tough player, the current world number one," he said.

"So I came very close, and I would say I did leave something in the tank. I didn't really go full, full. I could have gone even more full than that but I'm not disappointed by that. "I wanted to win but probably wasn't willing to die on the court for that. Despite that, things went well, really well."

Tsitsipas lost to Nadal in the Australian Open semi-final in January -- his breakthrough Grand Slam -- and has backed up that run with a consistent year, winning two titles and reaching three other finals. His stylish game has made him a favourite with the O2 Arena crowds this week and the world number six is looking forward to going for the title at the weekend.

"My body feels well currently," Tsitsipas said. "I don't feel pain anywhere. I feel fresh. After having a long, difficult match like this, I feel like I can go out and play tomorrow the same way. So I don't have any problem with that."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Hoeness era ends at Bayern Munich as turnover tops 750 million euros

Uli Hoeness, Bayern Munichs president who revolutionised German football management but was also jailed for tax evasion, stepped down on Friday, handing over the reins of the countrys most successful club to former Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer...

Soccer-Lukaku knew he would have to deal with Italy racism

Inter Milan and Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said he had anticipated having to deal with racism when he moved to Italys Serie A at the start of the season and wants tougher action from Uefa, European footballs controlling body, to root it ...

Trump, after Twitter attack on ambassador, says his tweets aren't intimidating

U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not believe his Twitter posts were intimidating after his real-time attack on former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch drew criticism during a public hearing in an impeachment inquiry.I dont thi...

FACTBOX-'You're tough as nails and you're smart as hell'- Quotes from Trump impeachment hearing

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee held its second public hearing on Friday in an impeachment inquiry examining President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine. The witness was Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019