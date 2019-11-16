Bengals CB Kirkpatrick (knee) out for season

The Cincinnati Bengals placed cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick on injured reserve on Friday due to the knee injury he suffered in Week 6. The club had held out hope Kirkpatrick could return this season but the move ends the 30-year-old's season.

"It's been hard to predict when he doesn't feel ready to come back in these next couple of weeks," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters after Friday's practice. "So I felt it was in everybody's best interest to give him time to heal. It's tough when you've got guys that you're not quite sure what the long-term diagnosis is going to be and they keep taking a spot. We just felt like it was the best decision and it gives him a chance to get healthy." Kirkpatrick hyperextended his left knee against the Baltimore Ravens in the Week 6 contest.

Kirkpatrick had 33 tackles in six games. He has spent all eight of his NFL seasons with Cincinnati and has 10 career interceptions with 306 tackles. Cincinnati also activated receiver Damion Willis and linebacker Hardy Nickerson off the practice squad.

Willis had nine catches for 82 yards in seven games (two starts) for the Bengals earlier this season. Nickerson made 71 tackles in 30 games (nine starts) with the club over the previous two seasons and was waived at the end of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 3. Cincinnati had an open roster spot after releasing linebacker Preston Brown earlier this week.

Also, the Bengals declared receiver A.J. Green (ankle), guard Alex Redmond (knee/ankle) and tight end Drew Sample (ankle) as out for Sunday's road game against the Oakland Raiders. Green, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has yet to play this season. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins (ankle) and offensive tackle Bobby Hart (shoulder) are questionable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)