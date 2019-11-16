International Development News
Development News Edition

Soccer-Isak subjected to racist abuse in Romania as Sweden qualify

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Stockholm
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 05:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 05:00 IST
Soccer-Isak subjected to racist abuse in Romania as Sweden qualify
Image Credit: Videoblocks

Sweden's joy at qualifying for Euro 2020 thanks to a 2-0 win away to Romania on Friday was tarnished by the racist abuse suffered by their striker Alexander Isak when he replaced Marcus Berg in the 78th minute.

The game was stopped briefly by the referee and an announcement was made over the public address system. "I heard a number of racist shouts from the stands, and I asked the referee if he heard what was happening. He hadn't heard anything," the 20-year-old Isak, whose parents are from Eritrea, told Swedish radio.

"A few minutes later he stopped the game and asked. We had a small discussion, the match went on and I am OK with that, and I'm happy we won. Obviously it hurts, it's a shame but we were prepared for it." Undaunted by the taunting from the stands, Isak continued to seek possession and had the ball at his feet as the final whistle went to confirm Sweden's qualification as runners-up behind Spain in Group F.

"I don't let things like that affect me in that way. It's better to ignore it. There will always be idiots around, it's better not to give them the attention they are looking for," the 20-year-old said. Sweden travel to Stockholm on Saturday ahead of their final group game against Faroe Islands at the Friends Arena on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials

Bolivias interim government said on Friday it had asked Venezuelan officials to leave the country, and accused Cubans, including doctors, of instigating unrest in the wake of the resignation of former president Evo Morales. New Foreign Mini...

Masked men break into Venezuela opposition party offices on eve of protest

Unidentified masked men on Friday forced their way into the offices of Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will, political leaders said, the night before planned protests across the country meant to boost pressure on President Nicolas Madur...

France reverses palm oil tax break after outcry

Frances parliament on Friday voted down a proposed tax break on palm oil -- which would have hugely benefited energy giant Total -- after lawmakers and environmental activists complained the legislation had been rushed through the day befor...

US-China deal could be signed by ministers: White House

A partial trade agreement between the United States and China could be signed at the ministerial level, not by the two nations presidents, a top White House aide said Friday. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has fed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019